National Consensus Commission wraps up amid fears of fresh rifts

The National Consensus Commission has concluded its eight-and-a-half-month mission to bring parties together around a package of state-reform recommendations.

Over that period, the commission convened multiple rounds of discussions in a bid to forge common ground, earning praise from some quarters and accusations of bias from others.

The Consensus Commission concluded its journey on Friday, alongside politicians of various ideologies, by submitting a set of proposals for the implementation of the National July Charter.

Analysts believe that some of the commission's recommendations, submitted to Chief Advisor Muhammad Yunus, have not only sparked a dream of harmony in the nation but also instilled a fear of division.

The commission began its work on Feb 12 with Yunus as its president and its term ended on Oct 31.

On Friday afternoon, the day its term ended, the commission’s Vice-Chair Ali Riaz told bdnews24.com: "The term of the Consensus Commission officially drew to a close today. The term will not be extended further."

Despite the commission's “many positive achievements”, observers and analysts expressed “disappointment” over the ultimate lack of unity among the parties.

Some analysts also discussed the government's challenges and crises amid the existing political debates and opposing stances.

Badiul Alam Majumdar, a member of the commission and head of the Electoral System Reform Commission, wants to view the Consensus Commission's “bittersweet” journey as a “historic milestone”.

Chattogram University’s former professor of public administration, Nizam Uddin Ahmed, who specialises in parliamentary affairs, said: "The Consensus Commission worked so hard, discussed with everyone and struggled themselves; but in the end, they created disunity in the place of consensus. This is a major weakness of non-political individuals."

He criticised the commission for not including the “notes of dissent” or differing opinions from the political parties in the final recommendations, despite taking signatures on the July National Charter with those notes.

He said the work the commission did is good but that much time was not necessary.

“The Consensus Commission can make recommendations, but the government is not bound to accept their decision. Now a major pressure will fall on the government. It depends on what decision the government takes now. The government must decide with great caution," he added.

Commenting that a political division has already occurred, he said: "A clear division has occurred. There has been division over the referendum.

"Due to the disunity among the parties, the crisis will increase, and now the government needs to minimise the issues and move forward."