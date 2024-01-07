EC’s voting app fails to keep up with polls

Voters are facing difficulties accessing election information on voting day using the Election Commission app developed at a cost of Tk 210 million.

The app called ‘Smart Election Management’ was supposed to provide information on polling centres, percentage of votes, and other election-related information. But it failed to provide instant information once the voting began on Sunday.

It takes an hour to receive the required information after submitting the NID and date of birth in the app system. In some cases, the app doesn’t work at all. This may lead to serious trouble for both voters and the election observers.

On Thursday, Chief Election Commissioner Habibul Awal said the app was developed to ensure public trust in the electoral process.

He claimed the app would provide updated information every two hours on voting day and allow the public to learn of any irregularities at polling centres.