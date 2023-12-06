    বাংলা

    Income of state minister for water resources increased 37 times in five years

    Zaheed did not mention any deposits in banks or financial institutions in the last election. This time he has shown Tk 10.9 million in bank deposits

    Barishal Correspondentbdnews24.com
    Published : 6 Dec 2023, 04:43 PM
    Updated : 6 Dec 2023, 04:43 PM

    State Minister for Water Resources Zaheed Farooque's income has increased thirty-sevenfold over the past five years, according to the affidavit he submitted ahead of the Jan 7 polls for the Barishal-5 parliamentary seat.

    His wife earned a total of Tk 2.31 million in the same period.

    In the 11th parliamentary polls, Zaheed did not mention any assets owned by his wife in the documents he submitted along his nomination papers.

    According to the latest documents, his wife has Tk 9.21 million in cash and bank deposits of Tk 5.6 million, fixed deposit investments of Tk 7 million and personal investments of Tk 450,000, in addition to Tk 50,000 in gold.

    He showed yearly income of Tk 451,802 in 2018. This year, it rose to Tk 16.76 million.

    Zaheed did not mention any deposits in banks or financial institutions in the last election. This time he has shown Tk 10.9 million in bank deposits.

    He did not bring up any shares in companies in the last election, but now he owns company shares worth Tk 1.12 million.

    Zaheed mentioned owning a Toyota Allion car, worth Tk 2.68 million, in both elections.

    The 2018 affidavit said he had agricultural land worth Tk 175,000. This time around, he gave accounts of assets worth Tk 10.11 million in Barishal’s Banglabazar and Dhaka’s Baridhara.

    In 2018, the retired army colonel chose his profession as businessman but in the latest affidavit he mentioned that he is a retired public servant.

    RELATED STORIES
    Mashrafe’s income falls by more than 50% in five years
    Mashrafe’s income halves in 5 years
    He had no debt before the last election but now owes a bank nearly Tk 9 million
    ADB to provide Bangladesh with over $1bn in loans for five projects
    Bangladesh gets over $1bn in ADB loans for 5 projects
    The loans are geared towards promoting energy efficiency, vaccine production, clean water services, and upgrading the Dhaka-Northwest International Road Corridor
    Hasina inaugurates 24 projects, opens construction of 5 others in Khulna
    Hasina launches 24 projects in Khulna
    This is her first visit to the district in five years
    Overthinking is not worth it
    Overthinking is not worth it
    Overthinking locks you in a negative cycle of excessive concern that slows your decision-making

    Opinion

    AI defined 2023. Bullets and ballots will shape 2024
    Why a murder plot will not turn the US away from India
    Accelerating change in ensuring sanitation in Bangladesh
    Jannat Adib Chowdhury
    Sunak gambles on return of Cameron