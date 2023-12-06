Income of state minister for water resources increased 37 times in five years

State Minister for Water Resources Zaheed Farooque's income has increased thirty-sevenfold over the past five years, according to the affidavit he submitted ahead of the Jan 7 polls for the Barishal-5 parliamentary seat.

His wife earned a total of Tk 2.31 million in the same period.

In the 11th parliamentary polls, Zaheed did not mention any assets owned by his wife in the documents he submitted along his nomination papers.

According to the latest documents, his wife has Tk 9.21 million in cash and bank deposits of Tk 5.6 million, fixed deposit investments of Tk 7 million and personal investments of Tk 450,000, in addition to Tk 50,000 in gold.

He showed yearly income of Tk 451,802 in 2018. This year, it rose to Tk 16.76 million.