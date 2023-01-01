Senior lawyer and BNP leader Khandaker Mahbub Hossain is dead at 84

Veteran lawyer and BNP leader Khandaker Mahbub Hossain has died at the age of 84 from old-age complications.

AZM Zahid Hossain, a BNP vice-chairman, said the doctors at Evercare Hospital in Dhaka declared Mahbub, who was also a vice-chairman of the party, dead at 10:45pm on Saturday.

He had been elected president of the Supreme Court Bar Association several times and worked as a vice-chairman of Bangladesh Bar Council.

He was on life support for several days after being hospitalised on Dec 28 with pneumonia.