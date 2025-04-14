BNP’s Fakhrul returns home, expects a new Bangladesh in Bangla New Year

A BNP delegation, led by Fakhrul, is scheduled to meet with Chief Advisor Muhammad Yunus on Wednesday

BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir expects that this year’s Boishakh will usher in a “new Bangladesh”.

Speaking to the media at Dhaka’s Shahjalal International Airport on Monday evening, Fakhrul said: “We hope that Bangla New Year 1432 will bring a new horizon for the entire nation. Every heart will be illuminated with the joy of new possibilities.”

“We believe Pohela Boishakh will help us move past the old burdens and create a completely new Bangladesh,” he added.

Fakhrul and his wife, Rahat Ara Begum, returned home aboard a Biman Bangladesh Airlines flight after flying to Singapore for medical check-ups on Apr 6.

On the election issue, Fakhrul said: "We have always said that we want to build a new Bangladesh through dialogue and unity. Undoubtedly, it is possible and we will succeed."

Commenting on the crisis or confusion being created over the election, the BNP secretary general said: "This problem will also be resolved."

A BNP delegation, led by Fakhrul, is scheduled to meet with Chief Advisor Muhammad Yunus at the State Guest House Jamuna at noon on Wednesday.

The BNP said it would again present its demand to the interim government head to announce the election roadmap.