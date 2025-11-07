BNP suspends Sitakunda convenor, two others for breaching party discipline

The BNP has suspended the primary membership and all party positions of Sitakunda Upazila Convenor Kamal Kader and two others on charges of breaching party discipline.

The decision came four days after highway blockades and violence erupted over party nominations in Chattogram.

The suspension was announced in a media statement signed by BNP Senior Joint Secretary General Ruhul Kabir Rizvi on Friday.

The other two suspended members are former president of the Chattogram North District Jatiyatabadi Swechhasebak Dal Md Morsalin, and Sitakunda Upazila Jatiyatabadi Chhatra Dal member secretary Korban Ali Shahed.

On Monday, the BNP announced a preliminary list of candidates for 237 constituencies, which led to demonstrations, blockades and acts of violence across the country.

Kazi Salauddin, joint convenor of Chattogram North District BNP, was nominated for the Chattogram-4 (Sitakunda) constituency.

Following the nomination, protests and highway blockades broke out in Sitakunda, and the next day, four followers of BNP leader Aslam Chowdhury were expelled from the party.

The expelled members were Sitakunda Upazila Swechhasebak Dal president Alauddin Moni, general secretary Helal Uddin Babor, Sitakunda Municipality convenor Mamun, and Sonachhari Union Jubo Dal general secretary Momin Uddin Mintu.

Three days later, the BNP issued another media statement suspending the Sitakunda BNP convenor and two others from all party positions.

The statement said their primary membership and all organisational posts had been suspended for engaging in “immoral activities contrary to party policy and organisational principles”.