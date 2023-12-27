Awami League puts focus on social security, women’s empowerment in election manifesto

Hasina vowed that, in continuation of the party’s Vision-2041 plan, basic health and family welfare services will be enhanced.

“A Universal Health System will be established to ensure equal health care for all citizens,” she said.

“Primary health care and medicine distribution free of cost will be continued through community clinics. To ensure digital healthcare, a unique health ID will be provided to every person in the country, and hospital automation management will be introduced.”

Special grants have been allocated for health research, health insurance will be introduced and treatment centres for aging citizens will be established, Hasina said.

“Effective measures will be taken to introduce geriatric services in all government hospitals in the country.”

She also spoke of ‘comprehensive measures’ to keep the elderly active, increase their contributions to society, and safeguard them. Initiatives will also be taken to introduce senior citizens to digital technology and use modern advances to improve their welfare.

Efforts will be made and expanded to rehabilitate street children and provide them with safe housing. Orphanages for destitute and deprived children will be established and vocational education programmes implemented. Measures will also be taken to phase out child labour.

The manifesto also promised that mental health and autism healthcare facilities will be enhanced.

Opportunities for the inclusion of people with disabilities will be expanded, the premier said, noting the launch of the Bangabandhu Protibondhi Surokkha Bima. Measures will be taken so children with special needs can learn in an environment suitable for them.

Allowances are provided to persons with disabilities online or through mobile phones, she said. Businesses and industries are given tax exemptions and special incentives to hire the disabled as well.