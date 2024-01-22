Awami League will find it difficult to seal future seat-sharing deals with allies: Menon

It will be difficult for the Awami League to strike deals on sharing seats with its allies in future because of the way it treated its partners in the recent general election, according to senior politician Rashed Khan Menon.

The Workers Party president won a seat in parliament from Barishal with the ruling party’s support.

But he faulted the Awami League’s rebel candidate AHM Khairuzzaman Liton for the loss suffered by Workers Party General Secretary Fazle Hossain Badsha.

Menon also blamed a lack of Awami League support for the election loss of Hasanul Haq Inu, president of the Jatiya Samajtantrik Dal or JaSaD, despite him winning the party’s nod as a candidate of the 14-Party Alliance.

Menon joined bdnews24.com’s Inside Out to discuss the election, the position of Awami League’s allies, and the future of politics in Bangladesh.

The programme was aired on bdnews24.com’s Facebook page and YouTube channel on Sunday.

Menon, a leftist since the Pakistani rule, has been a familiar face in Bangladesh’s politics.

The Awami League formed the 14-Party Alliance with the Workers Party, JaSaD and other parties in 2004 during the BNP’s 2001-2006 tenure. A Grand Alliance was formed by including the Jatiya Party, the Bikalpadhara Bangladesh, the Liberal Democratic Party and some other organisations.

The Awami League describes the 14-Party Alliance as an idealistic coalition while the Grand Alliance is for election gains.

After the Grand Alliance announced a boycott of the polls planned in 2007, President Iajuddin Ahmed cancelled the election and declared emergency. After nearly two more years, the Grand Alliance, without the Bikalpadhara and the LDP, contested the election.

The Awami League won but in a new strategy, made the Jatiya Party the main opposition in parliament through seat-sharing deals in the next two elections.

It ceded 26 seats to the Jatiya Party this time, but the opposition party managed to win only 11.

Out of the six seats left by the Awami League, the 14-Party allies won only two.

In most of these seats, Awami League leaders running as independents secured a win.

Menon was asked if he thinks the experiences of the 14-Party Alliance and the Jatiya Party in this election will make it more difficult for the Awami League to find allies and make compromises or deals, moving forward.

“It will be difficult because nobody would like to see that they are treated like this,” he said.

“I think that this is one of the most, I think, very bad experience for us about the alliance’s participation, sharing of the seats.”

Menon is also unhappy with the lateness of the Awami League to finalise the deals, which left little time for the allies to prepare for the vote.

“Unfortunately, the Awami League did not do it until the 17th of January, which was the last day for the withdrawal of nominations,” he said.