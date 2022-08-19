Quader says Momen's remarks are personal, AL needs no foreign help to stay in power

General Secretary Obaidul Quader has said the Awami League never requested India to help it to stay in power in the wake of the maelstrom of criticism surrounding the foreign minister's remarks.

Nor did the party task any government or party functionary with making the request to India, he clarified.

“The people of Bangladesh are the source of our power. No one from outside will be able to keep us in power,” said the ruling party's number two on Friday after his cabinet colleague AK Abdul Momen said he had requested India to “do everything to keep the party in power”.

Quader said if Momen indeed said anything along that line during his recent India trip, it was his personal remarks and not the government's official position.

“Please don’t destroy the friendly ties [between India and Bangladesh] by talking unnecessarily,” he said.

In response to criticism for his denial of hate attacks targeting Hindus, Foreign Minister Momen said at a Janmashtami event in Chattogram on Thursday: “I went to India and said Sheikh Hasina must stay [in power]. Only then will the country make progress and become a truly non-sectarian country. I asked them to do everything to make that happen.”