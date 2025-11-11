Home +
Sport +
World +
Business & Economy +
Features +
Others +

November 12, 2025

বাংলা
Home
Sport
World
Business &
Economy
Features
Others

Jamaat chief warns no possibility of February polls without legal basis for July Charter

He speaks at a Dhaka rally that highlighted five key demands

Vote without Charter’s legal basis unlikely: Jamaat

Staff Correspondent

bdnews24.com

Published : 11 Nov 2025, 11:06 PM

Updated : 11 Nov 2025, 11:06 PM

Related Stories
Parties miss deadline to toss referendum timing back to cabinet
Parties miss deadline to toss referendum timing back to cabinet
BNP warns govt over decisions beyond Charter
BNP warns govt over decisions beyond Charter
8 Islamist parties rally at Paltan for July Charter, referendum
8 Islamist parties rally at Paltan for July Charter, referendum
Read More
‘Now You See Me’ movie sent new cast members to magic school
‘Now You See Me’ movie sent new cast members to magic school
Burnley's Mejbri charged for spitting at Leeds fans
Burnley's Mejbri charged for spitting at Leeds fans
668 cleared for 49th Special BCS jobs
668 cleared for 49th Special BCS jobs
Spinners turn the tide as Ireland collapse
Spinners turn the tide as Ireland collapse
Read More
Opinion

Julian Francis

Remembering the great Bhola cyclone
Remembering the great Bhola cyclone

Anatul Fateh

The Defection
The Defection

Biswadip Das

19 and counting: The price of independence in Bangladesh’s media
19 and counting: The price of independence in Bangladesh’s media

Syed Badrul Ahsan

The media are keepers of public conscience
The media are keepers of public conscience
Read More