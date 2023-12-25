A proportional representation system can break Bangladesh’s current political deadlock: Prof Tofail Ahmed

A proportional representation system can break the regular deadlock of boycotts and calls for a caretaker government that Bangladesh sees in the run-up to elections, says Prof Tofail Ahmed.

An analysis of Bangladesh’s most successful elections – which he described as those in 1991, 1996, 2001, 2008 – showed that even when the polls were conducted properly, the ones who take power have received only a minority of total votes, the professor of political science and public administration said.

“Either 35 percent of votes or a maximum 40 percent of the vote [allows the winning parties to] rule over the 65 percent of voters.”

This minority rule is a result of the first-past-the-post system or simple majority system, he said in an interview with bdnews24.com’s Inside Out.

“If you change the system to PR, proportional representation, then the type of majority the BNP had - by getting less than one percent majority compared to the Awami League – would not happen. They ruled, but it would not have happened [under proportional representation]. They would have got 93-96 seats if it is proportional because in the proportional system every vote counts.”