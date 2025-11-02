‘Enemies’ of Bangladesh are emerging again, warns Fakhrul

Senior BNP leader Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir has expressed his concern that “foes of Bangladesh” are emerging again, and they are trying to create anarchy in the country.

The BNP secretary general expressed his concerns at a press briefing on Sunday.

He said, "Today's political context is one of uncertainty and despair, and everyone is constantly wondering, What will happen? What could happen?"

We can see that as time passes, they [foes] are trying to create an anarchic situation in Bangladesh. Unfortunately, we are experiencing the same propaganda, misinformation dissemination on social media to create anarchy in the country.”

Under the circumstances, Fakhrul called Nov 7 a “very important” day and said: “The way late president Ziaur Rahman united the nation, our leader Khaleda Zia led us the same way. She united us in the anti-autocracy struggle for nine years and the following protests.”

“Similarly, we have seen that our leader Tarique Rahman is working to unite the nation from afar while staying in London. He is guiding us and showing a new ray of hope to the nation.”

A joint meeting of the BNP and its affiliates was held at the party's central office in Naya Paltan to finalise the programme for celebrating the National Revolution and Solidarity Day on Nov 7. Fakhrul presided over the meeting. Later, he attended a press briefing with other BNP leaders.

Highlighting the context of Nov 7, 1975 and Zia's rise to power, the BNP secretary general said: “During his reign, the country was engaged in a campaign of action, and public enthusiasm was generated.

“Unfortunately, martyred president Zia was brutally murdered by the enemies of Bangladesh at the Circuit House in Chattogram, and through the murder, another black chapter began that day."

‘‘We said this many times that the ideology given by late president Zia, the ideology of Bangladeshi nationalism, can never be defeated. And that’s why the BNP has never been defeated. It rose like a phoenix from the ruins.”

Fakhrul highlighted Zia’s reform programmes, including the introduction of a multi-party system instead of one-party rule, administration, judiciary, economy, education, industry, agriculture, media, and women's empowerment.

"We want to remember Nov 7 because it is important in our political life, and we want to move forward with the philosophy of Nov 7."