Government is mired in ‘darkness,’ says BNP’s Rizvi

BNP Senior Joint Secretary General Ruhul Kabir Rizvi has led two quick processions in Dhaka on the second day of the 48-hour strike called by the party as part of its protest refusing the ‘non-participatory’ schedule for the 12th general election.
As many as thirty leaders and activists took part in the processions led by Rizvi.
“The government is mired in darkness. This illegal government can’t cling to its throne anymore. The people won’t allow any election to take place without a non-partisan neutral government,” he said before marching with the procession.
Rizvi was seen leading a procession at Karwan Bazar’s Sonargaon Road at 6 am and another at Dayaganj intersection at 7: 30 am on Monday.
As part of its anti-government movement demanding the resignation of Sheikh Hasina and the formation of a non-partisan election-time caretaker government, the BNP began calling hartals and blockades following its clash with the police on Oct 28 after. Its long-time ally Jamaat-e-Islam and other likeminded parties expressed their solidarity and are holding similar protest programmes.
The Election Commission announced the schedule for the 12th general election with polls to be held on Jan 7. The BNP called a 48-hour strike in protest, which will end at 6 am on Tuesday.
After the violence on Oct 28, most senior BNP leaders were either arrested or went into hiding. Rizvi has been sharing the party’s stances and announcing new programmes via virtual briefings. He is only seen attending quick protest marches.
The arson attacks during hartals and blockades have rekindled horrid memories of the violence in 2015. The ruling party says that the BNP and Jamaat-e-Islami are 'showing their true colours'. The BNP, however, blamed the ruling party for the violence.
“The government couldn’t stop the one-point movement even after they used arrests, false cases, and raids. The BNP and its allies took to the streets alongside the general people in peaceful demonstrations,” Rizvi said.
“People will not leave the streets until this illegal government is ousted. We believe that the government will give in to the public's demand and resign soon.”