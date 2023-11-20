Government is mired in ‘darkness,’ says BNP’s Rizvi

BNP Senior Joint Secretary General Ruhul Kabir Rizvi has led two quick processions in Dhaka on the second day of the 48-hour strike called by the party as part of its protest refusing the ‘non-participatory’ schedule for the 12th general election.

As many as thirty leaders and activists took part in the processions led by Rizvi.

“The government is mired in darkness. This illegal government can’t cling to its throne anymore. The people won’t allow any election to take place without a non-partisan neutral government,” he said before marching with the procession.

Rizvi was seen leading a procession at Karwan Bazar’s Sonargaon Road at 6 am and another at Dayaganj intersection at 7: 30 am on Monday.