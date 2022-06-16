UK PM Boris Johnson suffers blow as second ethics adviser resigns
>> Reuters
Published: 16 Jun 2022 02:06 AM BdST Updated: 16 Jun 2022 02:06 AM BdST
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson suffered a further blow to his authority on Wednesday when his second ethics adviser in less than two years quit his post.
Johnson last week survived a confidence ballot that saw 41 percent of his lawmakers vote against his leadership after months of scandals and gaffes that have raised questions over his authority to govern and knocked his standing with the public.
Christopher Geidt, the independent adviser on ministers' interests, last month said Johnson must explain why he thought he had not broken the ministerial code after being fined over attending a party during the COVID-19 national lockdown.
"With regret, I feel that it is right that I am resigning from my post," Geidt said in a statement posted on the government's website.
Geidt, whose role was to advise Johnson on matters relating to the ministerial code of conduct, did not give a reason for his resignation.
