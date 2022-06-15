Tension rises in Cumilla as Sakku, Rifat neck and neck for mayor
Senior Correspondent and Cumilla Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 15 Jun 2022 07:58 PM BdST Updated: 15 Jun 2022 09:33 PM BdST
Tension has mounted in Cumilla with results from 101 out of 105 polling stations in the city corporation elections showing that Monirul Haque Sakku and Arfanul Haque Rifat are neck and neck in the race for mayor.
Sakku, the expelled BNP leader who won the last two elections, has received 48,492 votes, only 629 votes ahead of the ruling Awami League leader Rifat, who polled 47,863.
Nizam Uddin Kaiser, another expelled BNP leader, polled 28,142, according to the results published by Returning Officer Shahedunnabi Chowdhury from the district’s Shilpakala Academy on Wednesday evening after daylong ballot ended without any major incident.
The voting was held through electronic machines, but the results have been delayed as rains stopped some presiding officers from travelling and reporting to the returning officer, Shahedunnabi said.
Sakku arrived in the control room around 9pm as hundreds of supporters of Rifat shouted: “boat, boat”, the electoral symbol of the ruling party.
Police later intervened in a bid to clear the supporters from the building.
The returning officer stopped the announcement of results amid chaos at that time as police charged batons.
Five candidates are vying for the position of mayor while 106 in the race for councillor posts and 36 for reserved posts in the election.
Rifat was satisfied with the voting atmosphere at Cumilla Victoria Government College centre. He said he is hopeful of victory.
"Everything is all right, but EVMs were having minor trouble," Sakku said after casting his ballot at the Hossamia High School centre.
He joined the race this year as an independent candidate after his expulsion from the opposition BNP, which says it will not take part in any election under the Sheikh Hasina administration.
Kaiser, who is also standing for Cumilla mayor as an independent candidate after his expulsion from the BNP, cast his ballot at the Victoria College centre as well.
"Casting ballots through EVMs is difficult for older voters and slows down voting," he said.
"We’ve found no disruptions or irregularities during the election. No allegation of obstruction to voter turning up was reported to us. The polls have proven that people's interest in casting ballots has increased," said Mohammad Abed Ali, chairman of the Election Monitoring Forum.
Abed said pre-election campaigns were not enough to introduce the EVM method to general voters. Many of them had to try a couple of times or more before being able to cast their ballots through EVMs.
The Election Commission has expressed satisfaction over the voting in Cumilla following their monitoring through CCTV cameras. The commission expects a 60 percent voter turnout this time.
- Cumilla polls: Sakku, Rifat neck and neck
- EC can’t order an MP to leave: Bahar
- Baltic states want more NATO. They won't get all they seek
- Khaleda transferred to hospital cabin
- New EC, Sakku face Cumilla test
- Cumilla polls: Kaiser says BNP supporters will vote for him
- What awaits Macron?
- Nur sued in digital security case
- Early results show Sakku, Rifat racing neck and neck for Cumilla mayor
- EC has no authority to order an MP to leave constituency: MP Bahar
- The Baltic states want more NATO. They won't get all they seek
- Khaleda Zia transferred to cabin at Evercare Hospital
- New Election Commission, Sakku face test as all eyes on Cumilla mayor polls
- Cumilla mayor hopeful Kaiser says BNP supporters will vote for him
Most Read
- Capacity lights shine on Padma Bridge for the first time
- At odds with Omar Sani’s claim, Moushumi says Zayed Khan did not disrespect her
- Tension rises in Cumilla as Sakku, Rifat neck and neck for mayor
- Voting underway in Cumilla city election
- Cumilla city polls end, eyes on the results
- Bangladesh reports 232 new COVID cases, highest in 13 weeks
- The Saudi investment king who no longer rules alone
- Bangladesh to begin first digital population census at 12am Wednesday
- Khaleda Zia transferred to cabin at Evercare Hospital
- UAE to suspend exports of Indian wheat for four months