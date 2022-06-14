Former DUCSU vice-president Nur sued in digital security case

Shahriar Tanim, a former deputy secretary of legal affairs at Chattogram University's Chhatra League unit, filed the case with the district's Cyber Tribunal on Tuesday.

The case stems from the "distasteful" comments Nur made at an event organised by the Bangladesh Students Rights Council on Jun 1, according to Shahriar, who is a lawyer by trade.

He faces charges under sections 25, 29 and 31 of the DSA, which deal with the transmission of "offensive" and "defamatory" information.

"The court accepted the allegations and directed the Criminal Investigation Department to investigate the matter.”

Nur is currently serving as the member secretary to the Bangladesh Gono Adhikar Parishad, a political party which was launched in October 2021.