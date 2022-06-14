Cumilla mayor hopeful Kaiser says BNP supporters will vote for him

Monirul Haque Sakku, who had defeated the ruling Awami League candidates in the last two polls, has joined the race again as an independent candidate after expulsion from the opposition party, which says it will not take part in any election under the Sheikh Hasina administration.

"I'm contesting in the election to effect a change, not to defeat someone," Kaiser said, speaking about his expectations and pledges in an interview with bdnews24.com.

Starting his political career as an activist of Jatiyatabadi Chhatra Dal, he served as president of the BNP's student wing at Cumilla Victoria Government College and as general secretary of the district unit. He was president of Cumilla Mohanagar Swechchhasebak Dal and co-organising secretary of the group's central committee.

Despite being an expelled leader, Kaiser is dominating the campaign with his activists and local supporters. He declared a manifesto littered with multiple development pledges and action plans.

The atmosphere surrounding the election is “pretty fine”, he said, but added that “uncertainty looms”. “I hope to win the election with a big majority if the condition remains stable until the end. I called for a change in the city and I think people want it as well.”

This is the first time he is running for a public office after campaigning for party candidates at different levels, including parliamentary polls.

This time, he believes, he has the support of the grassroots of the party. “They're working hard for me. They want an end to the authoritarian rule in Cumilla. I’ve always been on their side.”

Many local BNP leaders and activists have joined his campaign in breach of orders from the central leadership. “My party did not take part in the elections because of a logical movement… Its move has no connection with this election. People are considering my ‘horse’ symbol as the BNP’s (electoral logo) ‘paddy sheaf’.”

Kaiser declined to comment on the alleged BNP double standards as it expelled him and Sakku but retained the leaders who are contesting for councillor posts in the city corporation polls.

Kaiser alleged Sakku failed to fulfil people's expectations and he is actually “a supporter of the ruling Awami League”.

“Cumilla gets waterlogged immediately after a short spell of rain. No development plan was implemented in the city other than naming it Cumilla City Corporation. Many multi-storey buildings were constructed in an unplanned manner. The traffic is hopeless.

"Then how did he [Sakku] fulfil people's expectations?” Kaiser asked.

He also believes Sakku's allegation against Awami League MP AKM Bahauddin Bahar of influencing the vote illegally was just a “bluff”.

Sakku and Arfanul Haque Rifat, the Awami League candidate, are both MP Bahar's candidates, Kaiser said. “Everyone in Cumilla knows that.”

Kaiser said Sakku’s supporters spread rumours that Kaiser is contesting in the election only to ensure Sakku's defeat, not to win it. “They're trying to weaken me with this disinformation campaign.”

He said he accepted the Election Commission’s decision to use electronic voting machines in the city polls, but still has concerns about the possible abuse of the machines.

“I hope voters will crowd every polling centre. I hope the voting will be fair under public pressure.”

“If Cumilla’s people accept it as a fair election and journalists do so after their observation, I will accept the result whatever it is. I hope the ‘horse’ will win if the election is fair.”