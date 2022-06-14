Cumilla mayor hopeful Kaiser says BNP supporters will vote for him
Abdur Rahman, Cumilla Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 14 Jun 2022 10:41 PM BdST Updated: 14 Jun 2022 10:41 PM BdST
Nizam Uddin Kaiser, who is standing for Cumilla mayor as an independent candidate after his expulsion from the BNP, thinks the supporters of the party will vote for him.
Monirul Haque Sakku, who had defeated the ruling Awami League candidates in the last two polls, has joined the race again as an independent candidate after expulsion from the opposition party, which says it will not take part in any election under the Sheikh Hasina administration.
"I'm contesting in the election to effect a change, not to defeat someone," Kaiser said, speaking about his expectations and pledges in an interview with bdnews24.com.
Starting his political career as an activist of Jatiyatabadi Chhatra Dal, he served as president of the BNP's student wing at Cumilla Victoria Government College and as general secretary of the district unit. He was president of Cumilla Mohanagar Swechchhasebak Dal and co-organising secretary of the group's central committee.
The atmosphere surrounding the election is “pretty fine”, he said, but added that “uncertainty looms”. “I hope to win the election with a big majority if the condition remains stable until the end. I called for a change in the city and I think people want it as well.”
This is the first time he is running for a public office after campaigning for party candidates at different levels, including parliamentary polls.
This time, he believes, he has the support of the grassroots of the party. “They're working hard for me. They want an end to the authoritarian rule in Cumilla. I’ve always been on their side.”
Kaiser declined to comment on the alleged BNP double standards as it expelled him and Sakku but retained the leaders who are contesting for councillor posts in the city corporation polls.
Kaiser alleged Sakku failed to fulfil people's expectations and he is actually “a supporter of the ruling Awami League”.
"Then how did he [Sakku] fulfil people's expectations?” Kaiser asked.
He also believes Sakku's allegation against Awami League MP AKM Bahauddin Bahar of influencing the vote illegally was just a “bluff”.
Sakku and Arfanul Haque Rifat, the Awami League candidate, are both MP Bahar's candidates, Kaiser said. “Everyone in Cumilla knows that.”
He said he accepted the Election Commission’s decision to use electronic voting machines in the city polls, but still has concerns about the possible abuse of the machines.
“I hope voters will crowd every polling centre. I hope the voting will be fair under public pressure.”
“If Cumilla’s people accept it as a fair election and journalists do so after their observation, I will accept the result whatever it is. I hope the ‘horse’ will win if the election is fair.”
- Cumilla polls: Kaiser says BNP supporters will vote for him
- What awaits Macron?
- Nur sued in digital security case
- Khaleda to stay in hospital for now
- Israel's govt closer to collapse
- Macron's centrists hold thin edge after first round vote
- Macron faces tough battle for control of parliament
- Israel's ‘salvation government’ hangs by a thread
- What awaits Macron? Ruling majority, hung parliament, or cohabitation
- Former DUCSU vice-president Nur sued in digital security case
- Khaleda to stay in hospital for ‘some more’ days after angioplasty
- Israel's government closer to collapse after lawmaker quits
- Macron's centrists hold thin edge in France after first round vote: result
- Macron faces tough battle for control of parliament after first round vote
Most Read
- At odds with Omar Sani’s claim, Moushumi says Zayed Khan did not disrespect her
- Hasina to pose for group photos with everyone linked to Padma Bridge
- Former DUCSU vice-president Nur sued in digital security case
- BPC profit plunges as Russia-Ukraine war sends fuel prices soaring globally
- Govt sacks 'runaway' aide to former education minister
- FDI in Bangladesh rose to $2.9bn in 2021, around pre-pandemic level: UNCTAD
- Opposition MPs accuse police of extra-judicial killing, enforced disappearance at parliament
- Bangladesh reports 162 new COVID cases, no deaths
- ‘Most polluted’: Study says air pollution shortens life expectancy by nearly 7 years in Bangladesh
- 'We beg God for water': Chilean lake turns to desert, sounding climate change alarm