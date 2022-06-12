MP Bahar is defiant after EC orders him to leave Cumilla before city polls

Three days after the EC issued the order, the Awami League leader was staying in his Cumilla-6

constituency on Saturday.

Nizam Uddin Kaiser, a BNP leader who is running as an independent candidate, sees Bahar’s action as “insolence”. Monirul Haque Sakku, an expelled BNP leader who won the last two elections and is contesting this time as an independent candidate, has also condemned Bahar’s activities.

Arfanul Haque Rifat, the ruling party candidate, said Sakku has shown “audacity” to tell Bahar to leave the area.

Both Sakku and Arfanul were known as Bahar loyalists, said Nizam Uddin. Sakku admitted during the campaign that he had run the city corporation in the past decade on Bahar’s advice.

This time, after the Awami League nominated Arfanul in May for the election scheduled for Jun 15, Bahar organised a huge gathering in support of the party candidate at its local office. Bahar moved the High Court after the EC asked him to explain his action.

As he continued to campaign for Arfanul through meetings and bring allegations of corruption against Sakku, the expelled BNP leader complained to the EC about Bahar. Finally, the commission last Wednesday ordered Bahar to leave his constituency.

The same day, the High Court issued a set of rules on the EC’s previous notice following Bahar’s plea.

Bahar could not be reached for comment on Saturday, but on Friday he said he would talk to the media after getting a copy of the High Court rules.

He stayed at his office in front of his home in the Munsefbari area on Saturday. He also talked to party leaders, workers and supporters. He visited the Awami League office at Ramghat in the afternoon.

In the first election in 2012 after Cumilla became a city corporation, the Awami League nominated veteran leader Afzal Khan as its mayor candidate. After Afzal’s death, the ruling party picked his daughter Anjum Sultana Smrity for in the 2017 polls.

Sakku beat Afzal and Smrity in the elections, and Nizam Uddin said Bahar had supported Sakku in the polls. “I think both Sakku and Rifat are Bahar’s men,” he said.

“This time MP Bahar is working to influence the vote in support of the Awami League’s candidate. He has forced people of various professions to work for the ruling party, showing audacity by ignoring the Election Commission’s orders.”

Sakku said Bahar’s action proved the EC has “failed” to level the playing field. “His presence will influence the vote. Even rigging may take place.”

Atiqullah Khokon, a local Awami League leader and a joint convenor of Arfanul’s campaign committee, refuted the allegations that Bahar was publicly campaigning for the party candidate. “He is a public representative. Won’t he perform his duties until Jun 15?”

Arfanul said, “Bahauddin Bahar is not just an MP, he is also the guardian of the people of Cumilla. They won’t accept that he will have to leave following complaints filed by a corrupt person like Sakku.”

Returning Officer Md Shahedunnabi Chowdhury said he was waiting for the EC’s instructions on the matter. “The commission knew of the issue from media reports. It will certainly look into the issue.”

Election Commissioner Ahsan Habib Khan said they will talk to the media after discussing the issue on Sunday morning.