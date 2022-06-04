Russia must not be humiliated despite Putin's 'historic' mistake: Macron
>> Reuters
Published: 04 Jun 2022 04:39 PM BdST Updated: 04 Jun 2022 04:39 PM BdST
French President Emmanuel Macron said it is vital that Russia is not humiliated so that when the fighting stops in Ukraine a diplomatic solution can be found, adding that he believed Paris would play a mediating role to end the conflict.
Macron has sought to maintain a dialogue with Russian President Vladimir Putin since Moscow's invasion of Ukraine in February. His stance has been repeatedly criticised by some eastern and Baltic partners in Europe, as they see it as undermining efforts to pressure Putin to the negotiating table.
"We must not humiliate Russia so that the day when the fighting stops we can build an exit ramp through diplomatic means," Macron said in an interview to regional newspapers published on Saturday. "I am convinced that it is France's role to be a mediating power."
Macron has spoken with Putin regularly since the invasion as part of efforts to achieve a ceasefire and begin a credible negotiation between Kyiv and Moscow.
"I think, and I told him, that he is making a historic and fundamental mistake for his people, for himself and for history," Macron said.
France has supported Ukraine militarily and financially, but until now Macron has not been to Kyiv to offer symbolic political support like other EU leaders, something Ukraine has wanted him to do. Macron said he had not ruled out going.
Paris sends offensive weapons including Caesar howitzer canon taken from French army stocks. Macron said he had asked weapons manufacturers to accelerate production.
- White House praises Saudi royals on Yemen truce
- SC: Fugitive Zubaida’s pleas can't be heard
- Record number of women in Australian cabinet
- Johnson faces new threat of confidence vote
- Yeltsin's son-in-law quits as Putin adviser
- Haji Salim will be MP until appeal verdict: Anisul
- Colombians head to polls in divisive presidential election
- Registration for new parties kicks off
- White House praises Saudi royals on Yemen truce before expected Biden trip
- Supreme Court says petitions of ‘fugitive’ Zubaida, wife of Tarique, cannot be heard
- Australia PM Albanese appoints record number of women to diverse cabinet
- UK's Boris Johnson faces new threat of confidence vote over lockdown parties
- Yeltsin's son-in-law quits as Putin adviser
- Law minister says Haji Salim will remain MP until appeal verdict
Most Read
- Bangladeshi writer Taslima Nasrin sued for defamation in Sweden
- Bangladesh orders banks to launch digital microcredit services
- Bangladesh central bank allows taka exchange rate to float against the dollar
- Hit by war in Europe after pandemic, world stares at recession. Can Bangladesh fare any better?
- Even with floating forex system, taka devalued against US dollar again
- Fearful of unsafe roads, Bangladesh cyclists call for attention
- Oman arrests Bangladesh murder suspect Musa
- Spain to grant more work visas to combat labour shortages
- Bangladesh launches weeklong drive to administer 14m COVID booster doses
- No end to Ukraine war in sight, hunger crisis looms: UN