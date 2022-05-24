Students wings of BNP, Awami League clash at Dhaka University
Staff Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 24 May 2022 12:25 PM BdST Updated: 24 May 2022 12:25 PM BdST
Activists from the Bangladesh Chhatra League and Chhatra Dal have clashed near the Central Shaheed Minar, throwing brickbats and engaging in skirmishes.
The violence between the student wings of the Awami League and the BNP occurred from 9.30 am to 9.45 am on Tuesday.
Chhatra Dal led a march from the emergency department entrance of Dhaka Medical College at around 9.15 and moved towards the Dhaka University campus, witnesses said. As the procession reached Central Shaheed Minar, Chhatra League activists blocked it.
Chhatra League leaders and activists from Jagannath Hall and SM Hall chased the Chhatra Dal leaders and activists who took refuge in the outdoor department of Dhaka Medical College. Both parties threw brickbats at each other. Later, police brought the situation under control and Chhatra Dal activists dispersed.
"For the past few days, Chhatra Dal leaders were trying to create unrest on the campus. The students have protested against those instigations today and we applaud their response,” said DU Chhatra League General Secretary Saddam Hossain.
Some Chhatra Dal leaders and activists have been injured in the clash, DU Chhatra Dal convener Akter Hossain said.
“We were on the way to Dhaka University campus to hold a press conference and when we reached the Shaheed Minar, Chhatra League leaders and activists suddenly attacked us with sharp weapons. At least 20-25 of our activists were injured and three of them were seriously hurt. We strongly condemn the incident,” he said.
