RAB arrests Chhatra League leader Delwar Hossain Sayedee with weapons
Senior Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 19 May 2022 01:33 PM BdST Updated: 19 May 2022 01:33 PM BdST
The Rapid Action Battalion has arrested the vice-president of the Dhaka Metropolitan South Chhatra League.
Delwar Hossain Sayedee was taken into custody with weapons, ammunition and drugs from the city’s Sabujbagh area on Thursday morning, said Commander Khandaker Al Moin, director of RAB's media wing.
He was involved in extortion using the home minister's name and is a top criminal, RAB said.
Although general secretary of Dhaka Metropolitan South Chhatra League Jubayer was also arrested at the time, Commander Moin declined to comment on the matter.
However, a RAB official told bdnews24.com on condition of anonymity that Jubayer had been arrested for obstructing government work.
Mehedi Hasan, president of Dhaka Metropolitan South Chhatra League, said, "A letter claiming that Sayedee has been elected as the vice-president of Dhaka Metropolitan South Chhatra League has been circulating on social media. I have written to the Central Chhatra League committee to take action, stating that I was not aware of the situation.”
