Jikrul Ahmad, a former MP, dies at 73

The former Brahmanbaria MP died at Bangabandhu Medical College Hospital in Gopalganj at 10:30 pm on Saturday, said his party colleague Sajjad Hossain.

Jikrul was running for a general seat in the Bangladesh Bar Council elections scheduled for May 25 as a member of the Sammilito Ainjibi Shomonboy Parishad panel. He had gone to Rajbari, Faridpur, Madaripur and then Gopalganj as part of his election campaign.

“Jikrul suffered a heart attack at 9:30 pm after delivering a campaign speech at the Gopalganj District Bar Association Auditorium. He was quickly taken to the Bangabandhu Medical College Hospital in Gopalganj and admitted to the CCU. He died while undergoing treatment there,” Sajjad said.

The former MP leaves behind his wife and three daughters.

The body is currently at the morgue at BIRDEM Hospital. Decisions will be made regarding the burial and funeral prayers after consultation with two of his daughters, who live in Australia.

Jikrul was elected to parliament from Brahmanbaria’s Nabinagar in 2008. He was a member of the Parliamentary Standing Committee on the Ministry of Agriculture.

JaSaD President Hasanul Haq Inu and General Secretary Shirin Akhter have expressed their condolences over the party leader’s passing.

Jikrul will always be remembered for his courageous role in the freedom struggle and the Liberation War and his contributions to the country, the nation and its people, they said in a statement. JaSaD has lost an experienced and wise leader, they said.