Jikrul Ahmad, a former MP, dies at 73
Staff Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 08 May 2022 01:14 PM BdST Updated: 08 May 2022 01:14 PM BdST
Shah Jikrul Ahmad, the vice president of the Jatiya Samajtantrik Dal central committee, has died at the age of 73.
The former Brahmanbaria MP died at Bangabandhu Medical College Hospital in Gopalganj at 10:30 pm on Saturday, said his party colleague Sajjad Hossain.
Jikrul was running for a general seat in the Bangladesh Bar Council elections scheduled for May 25 as a member of the Sammilito Ainjibi Shomonboy Parishad panel. He had gone to Rajbari, Faridpur, Madaripur and then Gopalganj as part of his election campaign.
“Jikrul suffered a heart attack at 9:30 pm after delivering a campaign speech at the Gopalganj District Bar Association Auditorium. He was quickly taken to the Bangabandhu Medical College Hospital in Gopalganj and admitted to the CCU. He died while undergoing treatment there,” Sajjad said.
The former MP leaves behind his wife and three daughters.
The body is currently at the morgue at BIRDEM Hospital. Decisions will be made regarding the burial and funeral prayers after consultation with two of his daughters, who live in Australia.
Jikrul was elected to parliament from Brahmanbaria’s Nabinagar in 2008. He was a member of the Parliamentary Standing Committee on the Ministry of Agriculture.
JaSaD President Hasanul Haq Inu and General Secretary Shirin Akhter have expressed their condolences over the party leader’s passing.
Jikrul will always be remembered for his courageous role in the freedom struggle and the Liberation War and his contributions to the country, the nation and its people, they said in a statement. JaSaD has lost an experienced and wise leader, they said.
- Trump proposed launching missiles into Mexico: Esper
- Some people are trying to oust govt: PM
- Lockdown rule-breach: UK probing Labour leader Starmer
- The information war in Ukraine is far from over
- Russia’s war has been brutal, but Putin has shown some restraint. Why?
- Russian oligarchs to be targeted in US aid package: Schumer
- US talk of ‘victory’ against Russia has some allies nervous
- Trump faces biggest test of his 'king-maker' clout
- Hasina says some people are trying to grab power
- Bangladeshi-origin politician Lutfur Rahman wins back London’s Tower Hamlets mayorship
- Trump proposed launching missiles into Mexico to ‘destroy the drug labs,’ Esper says
- UK police investigating Labour leader Starmer over lockdown rule-breach
- The information war in Ukraine is far from over
- Jill Biden embarks on trip to Eastern Europe to visit Ukrainian refugees
Most Read
- Garment owner sells cows to pay workers occupying factory in Gazipur
- Warning signal No. 1 at Bangladesh ports as storm brews over the bay
- 7 dead, 25 injured as two buses collide in Natore
- For millions in Bangladesh, Eid celebrations are upended by a gas outage
- Dhaka-bound travellers wait for ferries for 12 hours in long tailback at Daulatdia
- Hasina says some people are trying to grab power
- Eid celebrated in three Bangladesh villages after moon-sighting in Afghanistan
- WHO says Bangladesh’s COVID toll is five times higher than official data. The health minister disagrees
- Bangladesh MP orders lynching of miscreants, then regrets his remarks
- Railways minister distances himself from ticket offenders after TTE is suspended