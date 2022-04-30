AMA Muhith, who delivered record number of budgets for Bangladesh, dies at 88
Staff Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 30 Apr 2022 01:56 AM BdST Updated: 30 Apr 2022 01:57 AM BdST
Abul Maal Abdul Muhith, former finance minister of Bangladesh, has died under hospital care in Dhaka at the age of 88.
He breathed his last at United Hospital at 12:56am on Saturday, the foreign ministry said in a statement. His younger brother AK Abdul Momen is foreign minister.
After serving as the finance minister of Sheikh Hasina’s government from 2009 to 2018, Muhith signed off from politics.
A former member of the Awmi League’s Advisory Council, Muhith had been sick for quite some time. He was hospitalised for fatigue in the first week of March. After his condition improved, he returned home to Banani.
More to follow
More stories
- The unsettling warning in France’s election
- Are traditional political parties dead in France?
- Fears mount that Ukraine war will spill across borders
- Convincing victory disguises challenges for Macron
- HC grants bail to 14 BNP men in New Market clashes
- Behind Austin’s call for a ‘weakened’ Russia, hints of a shift
- For Macron, domestic concerns loom
- Cumilla city polls Jun 15
Recent Stories
- Are traditional political parties dead in France?
- The unsettling warning in France’s election
- Fears are mounting that Ukraine war will spill across borders
- Convincing victory disguises steep challenges for Macron
- A nameless soldier, a shameless politician and a soulless leader
- 14 BNP men get 6-week anticipatory bail from HC in New Market mayhem case
Opinion
Most Read
- Taka may lose more ground to US dollar, Bangladesh foreign ministry warns
- Banks across Bangladesh will be open on Saturday due to long weekend ahead of Eid
- Four mobile operators offer internet data packages valid for one year
- Europe ratchets up preparation for Russian oil embargo next week
- At Gabtoli, an unusual picture before Eid: bus operators waiting for passengers
- Bangladesh raises minimum Fitra to Tk 75 per person
- Ukraine says Russia taking 'colossal losses' in eastern battle
- Japan to honour three Bangladeshis with ‘Order of the Rising Sun’ award
- Swedish PM rejects referendum on possible NATO membership
- Two dead after lorry crushes motorcycle in Dhaka