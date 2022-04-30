AMA Muhith, who delivered record number of budgets for Bangladesh, dies at 88

He breathed his last at United Hospital at 12:56am on Saturday, the foreign ministry said in a statement. His younger brother AK Abdul Momen is foreign minister.

After serving as the finance minister of Sheikh Hasina’s government from 2009 to 2018, Muhith signed off from politics.

A former member of the Awmi League’s Advisory Council, Muhith had been sick for quite some time. He was hospitalised for fatigue in the first week of March. After his condition improved, he returned home to Banani.

