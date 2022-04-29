The unsettling warning in France’s election
Amanda Taub, The New York Times
Published: 29 Apr 2022 12:14 PM BdST Updated: 29 Apr 2022 12:14 PM BdST
You should know at least two crucial facts about the French presidential election, whose final round was held Sunday.
The first is that Marine Le Pen, the far-right candidate known for her warm relationship with Vladimir Putin and her hostility toward the European Union and immigrants, lost the election — but with the best showing that her party has ever had, carrying 41.5% of the second-round vote.
The second is that Emmanuel Macron, the incumbent president from the centre-right En Marche party, won the election — but with the lowest share of registered voters of any candidate since 1969, because of historically low turnout and high numbers of votes that were cast blank or spoiled in a show of protest.
Of those two facts, the first has garnered the most attention. But the second may be more important.
VOTE, OR HOSTAGE NEGOTIATION?
In the first round of the presidential election, Macron came in first, but with nowhere close to a majority. He got barely more than one-quarter of the total votes, with 27.85%. Le Pen came next with 23.15%, and the leftist candidate, Jean-Luc Mélenchon, got 21.95%. The rest of the votes were divided between smaller parties.
That is actually pretty common. Today, in many mature democracies, it is uncommon for any party or ideological faction to get more than about one-third of the votes. In the German federal election last year, the centre-left party came first, but with only 25.7% of the vote — strikingly similar to the numbers for Macron in the first round. In multiparty parliamentary systems, that results in coalition governments in which two or more parties work together — take Germany, again, where a three-party coalition now governs.
But in direct presidential systems, the winner takes all. And for many voters, that means that elections are less a matter of who they want to support than of who they most want to oppose.
So when Le Pen made the second round runoff of the French election, the contest took on the tenor of a hostage negotiation. Macron argued that Le Pen was an existential threat to France and called for all other candidates’ supporters to unite behind him in order to prevent her from winning the presidency. Mélenchon, the leftist candidate, made a similar plea to his supporters. “We know who we will never vote for,” he said Apr 10. “We must not give a single vote for Madame Le Pen.”
In the end, enough voters aligned behind Macron to keep the far-right out of the presidency. And it seems that many heeded the calls to hold their noses and vote for Macron, despite their aversion to him, in order to protect the country from the far-right: According to one poll, about 45% of those who voted for him did so only to oppose Le Pen.
But the same poll found that the opposite was also true: About 45% of Le Pen voters were more interested in opposing Macron than in supporting the far-right. Other data bears that out: The overseas French territories Martinique and Guadeloupe supported Mélenchon in the first round but then gave a majority to Le Pen in the second.
Others withdrew entirely. Abstentions and blank ballots hit record highs in this election — a notable development in France, where turnout has historically been around 80%.
A WARNING FROM HISTORY
Experts who study France’s history of revolutions and democratic collapse see signs of danger in a system that pushes a wide spectrum of voters into a binary choice between what some see as the lesser of two evils.
So how do you tell the difference between normal political anger that can work itself out through a series of elections without leading to serious instability, and something dangerous enough to require structural change to the system itself?
“That’s the question of French history, right?” said Terrence Peterson, a political historian at Florida International University. “Historians have been asking that question about France for a long time, given its history of repeated revolutions.”
He saw particular cause for concern in the rising levels of abstentions. “When voters express that they feel disenfranchised, if a majority of them do, then that’s a clear sign” of serious trouble, he said.
Some in France have begun to call for an overhaul of the Constitution to make the system more representative. Mélenchon has called for a new Constitution to be drafted via a people’s constituent assembly. In an editorial last week in the French newspaper Le Monde, Frederic Sawicki, a political scientist at Pantheon-Sorbonne University, argued that the lack of proportional representation had brought the far-right “to the gates of power” in France.
Camille Robcis, a Columbia University historian who studies
20th-century French politics and institutions, said that she was not surprised
to hear such calls. “You have a kind of disconnect between the representatives
and the popular vote, the electorate,” she said. “The result is that these
disenchanted, disenfranchised voters are moving to the extremes.”
©2022 The New York Times Company
- Fears mount that Ukraine war will spill across borders
- Convincing victory disguises challenges for Macron
- HC grants bail to 14 BNP men in New Market clashes
- Behind Austin’s call for a ‘weakened’ Russia, hints of a shift
- For Macron, domestic concerns loom
- Cumilla city polls Jun 15
- In troubled France, no honeymoon for re-elected Macron
- 2 visions on offer in Macron-Le Pen battle
- Fears are mounting that Ukraine war will spill across borders
- Convincing victory disguises steep challenges for Macron
- A nameless soldier, a shameless politician and a soulless leader
- 14 BNP men get 6-week anticipatory bail from HC in New Market mayhem case
- Behind Austin’s call for a ‘weakened’ Russia, hints of a shift
- Macron scores a comfortable win, but domestic concerns loom
Most Read
- Banks across Bangladesh will be open on Saturday due to long weekend ahead of Eid
- Taka may lose more ground to US dollar, Bangladesh foreign ministry warns
- Four mobile operators offer internet data packages valid for one year
- Tentultola to remain a playground as Hasina orders police station site to be moved
- In Bagerhat, a lesson in communal harmony as a Hindu donates land for mosque and a Muslim for crematorium
- Russian spy chief says US, Poland plotting division of Ukraine
- Bangladesh raises minimum Fitra to Tk 75 per person
- Bangladesh envoy Saida Muna receives ‘Diplomat of the Year Award’ in London
- Bangladeshis bag 4 Pink Lady Food Photographer of the Year awards. Here are the award-winning snaps
- New Market mayhem: 5 Dhaka College students remanded for 2 days over Nahid's murder