BNP to stage nationwide protests against Mokbul's arrest over New Market clashes

The party also demanded the withdrawal of the case against Mokbul, the former president of its New Market unit.

Rallies will be held in all metropolitan cities, including Dhaka, on Apr 26, BNP leader Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir said at a media briefing on Saturday.

The clashes allegedly stemmed from a feud between the staff in two food shops owned by Mokbul in New Market.

He was arrested on Friday on charges of inciting violence in a case filed with the New Market Police Station. The case also includes charges of obstructing government activity, attacking police, throwing brickbats, vandalism and injuring others.

Twenty-three other suspects are named in the case alongside 200-300 unnamed New Market traders and workers and 600-700 Dhaka College students. Mokbul, however, has maintained his innocence.

“The authorities haven't arrested the real criminals who wore helmets but named 1,200 people, including 24 leaders of the BNP and its affiliated organisations. We strongly protest and condemn the filing of the false cases,” said Fakhrul.

“The BNP strongly demands immediate withdrawal of the cases and release of Mokbul Hossain. We demand the real criminals should be arrested,” he said.

The BNP standing committee decided to form a three-strong probe panel to investigate the New Market incident., which led to the deaths of two people and left at least 50 others injured.