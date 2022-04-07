Pakistan's election body says it cannot hold polls in 90 days
>> Reuters
Published: 07 Apr 2022 08:32 PM BdST Updated: 07 Apr 2022 08:32 PM BdST
Pakistan's election commission said on Thursday it cannot hold snap polls within 90 days, as requested by the president, and the earliest it could do so was October.
The president had asked the election commission to propose a date within the next 90 days to hold snap polls after Prime Minister Imran Khan dissolved the lower house of parliament on Sunday.
"The Election Commission though fully committed to hold elections would however require at least four additional months," the commission's statement said, citing the need to update constituency boundaries and other issues.
