Bangladesh leftist alliance calls nationwide protests for Tuesday
Staff Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 28 Mar 2022 01:53 PM BdST Updated: 28 Mar 2022 01:53 PM BdST
The Left Democratic Alliance has called nationwide protests for Tuesday against the baton charge and firing of teargas shells by police on protesters at the Paltan intersection.
Protesters occupied the busy intersection during the half-day strike enforced by the alliance over the soaring prices of essential commodities on Monday.
Protests also flared up on the roads through Shahbagh, Mirpur and other areas, disrupting morning traffic.
The protesters clashed with the police with brickbats as they charged batons in an effort to end street blockades. Police also fired several rounds of teargas shells to disperse the protesters.
“The law enforcers, without provocation, attacked the protesters. The leaders and activists of the ruling party also attacked the protesters not only in Paltan, but also in other parts of the country,” said Saiful Haque, coordinator of the LDA and the general secretary of the Revolutionary Workers Party. “Many protesters were also arrested.”
“We’ll start nationwide protests at 4 pm on Tuesday.”
Police declined to comment on the reports of using teargas and batons on protesters.
