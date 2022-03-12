Gono Forum factions clash in Dhaka, 15 injured
Staff Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 12 Mar 2022 04:06 PM BdST Updated: 12 Mar 2022 04:06 PM BdST
Rival factions of the Gono Forum have clashed during a programme in Dhaka.
The skirmish broke out during the council meeting of the Kamal Hossain-led faction at the National Press Club auditorium on Saturday.
As the programme got underway, members of the rival camp led by Mostafa Mohsin Montu began staging a human-chain protest outside the press club.
Witnesses said that a fight erupted when leaders and activists of the Montu-led faction barged into the auditorium at noon.
At least 15 people were reportedly injured in the incident.
Gono Forum's Executive President Mokabbir Khan, who was attending the council, alleged that the expelled members of the party had carried out a deliberate attack.
Mokabbir, a lawmaker from Sylhet-2, was among those hurt in the incident.
However, Montu denied the allegations and said none of his followers were at the council meeting.
In 2019, a rift emerged within Gono Forum after a special council, leading to the expulsion of several senior leaders from its central committee.
The party has since split into two factions, one of which is led by Kamal Hossain. The other faction is led by Montu, Subrata Chowdhury and Abu Sayeed.
According to witnesses, activists of the Montu-led faction stormed the auditorium after the human-chain protest over spiralling commodity prices.
Then, the leaders and activists on both sides started hurling chairs at each other. Mokabbir was struck by a chair when he came down from the stage to stop the fracas.
Later, police went to the press club and brought the situation under control.
"A faction of the Gono Forum was holding its council at the press club's auditorium. The other faction had organised a human-chain protest outside," said Inspector Abul Bashar of Shahbagh Police Station.
"After seeing the commotion, we went to the scene and calmed things down. Both sides were present there."
Asked how many people were injured in the altercation, he said, "Many of the people attending the council said they were hurt. It remains to be seen how many people were actually injured or have gone to the hospital."
