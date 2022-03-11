Bangladesh leftist alliance calls strike for Mar 28 to protest spiralling commodity prices
Staff Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 11 Mar 2022 05:15 PM BdST Updated: 11 Mar 2022 05:15 PM BdST
The Left Democratic Alliance (LDA) has called a strike for Mar 28 to protest the soaring prices of edible oil and other essential commodities.
The strike will be observed from 8am to 12pm, Saiful Haque, coordinator of the LDA, said at a media briefing at the capital's Purana Paltan on Friday.
The leftist alliance had also taken an initiative to hold meetings, rallies, marches, processions, demonstrations and distribute of leaflets across the country from Mar 13 to 27 in a bid to carry out an effective strike action.
Saiful, also the general secretary of the Revolutionary Workers Party, called on the public to support the nationwide movement for "the sake of their own survival".
"Today, the people of the country are frustrated by the unusual and unbridled rise in prices of essential food items. The food intake of billions of poor and low-income people has declined. A large part of the population is not able to eat well for two days. If this situation continues, the country may fall into a famine again," he said.
Saiful criticised the government for lacking "an effective monitoring" mechanism to control the market. As a result, a 'profiteering rogue syndicate' has taken the people of the country hostage, he said.
"Every day, they are stealing millions of takas from the pockets of consumers. The prices of every food item are skyrocketing due to the government's nefarious collusion with importers, millers, warehouse keepers and middleman syndicates. ”
In the last decade, electricity prices have risen 90 percent, gas prices by 148 percent, diesel prices 62 percent and water prices are up 264 percent along with the spiralling food prices, according to him.
"It is clear that there is no logical reason for the abnormal rise in prices of essential kitchen commodities, including rice, onions and cylinder gas."
- Has Harris Chy faked his death? Police have no clue
- Opposition candidate Yoon elected S Korea president
- Scandals recurring in South Korea's presidential campaign
- Putin has no good way out
- Do not sabotage Iran deal: West tells Russia
- Iran nuclear deal nears completion
- Spain minister wants more women at the decision-making table
- Climate hawks join the debate on Ukraine
- Has Aug 21 grenade attack convict Harris Chowdhury faked his death? Police have no clue
- South Korean opposition candidate Yoon elected president
- Scandals have been a recurring theme in South Korea's presidential campaign
- Putin has no good way out, and that really scares me
- Iran nuclear deal nears completion, but Russia poses complication
- Do not sabotage Iran deal with new conditions, West tells Russia
Most Read
- Has Aug 21 grenade attack convict Harris Chowdhury faked his death? Police have no clue
- Putin says Russia will emerge stronger, sanctions will rebound on West
- 'Bangladesh is a land of lucrative opportunities': Hasina woos UAE business czars
- You still need us, UAE tells US as it flexes Gulf oil muscles
- Russia batters and encircles Ukrainian cities, as diplomacy falters
- Sehri and Iftar timings for Ramadan published
- Bangladesh reports three new COVID deaths, 327 cases
- Modi's BJP wins big in India's largest state election
- Govt discovers how prices rise, but edible oil VAT is likely to be suspended
- 4 falsehoods Russians are told about the war