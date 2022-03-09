Scandals have been a recurring theme in South Korea's presidential campaign

The country’s presidential race has been peppered by a spate of scandals that have left the public feeling apathetic about the two leading candidates. Some of the accusations have been trivial or unfounded — one involved ridicule around an anal acupuncturist — others have led to serious government investigations.

Conservative front-runner Yoon Suk-yeol has made several public gaffes, from carelessly putting his feet up on the seat of a public train to stating that Chun Doo-hwan, the brutal former dictator, “governed well except for the military coup.”

But the biggest scandals dogging Yoon’s campaign have involved his family.

Last year, his mother-in-law was convicted of fraud and sentenced to three years in prison. She was later acquitted. His wife, Kim Keon-hee, was caught in leaked phone recordings saying that she would jail critical reporters if her husband became president and insinuating that women come forward in the #MeToo movement when men don’t pay them. Yoon and Kim later apologised for the remarks.

Kim has also been accused of taking part in stock manipulation at a used-car dealership — a case that has led to a government investigation.

The leading liberal candidate, Lee Jae-myung, has had to contend with his own missteps and allegations.

A real estate scandal that dates back to his days as mayor of Seongnam, a city just outside Seoul, has troubled his presidential campaign from the beginning. The opposition accused Lee of helping a small firm make millions from a public-private housing project through rigged public bidding, an allegation he has denied. Lee has said he was unaware of any illegal acts involving the project and did not personally profit from it.

As with Yoon, Lee’s family has been the subject of frequent criticism. His wife, Kim Hye-kyung, was accused of using public funds to pay for personal goods while he was governor of Gyeonggi province — a case that led to a wider investigation. And in a 2012 phone call that was leaked on YouTube, Lee can be heard cursing at family members. He later apologised.

“You often hear, ‘vote for the lesser of two evils,’ ” said Katharine HS Moon, a professor emeritus of political science at Wellesley College. “Both candidates have not even gotten close to the Blue House,” she said, referring to South Korea’s official executive residence. And yet, “they’re already tainted with corruption scandals within their families.”

