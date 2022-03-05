Muhith hospitalised again with weakness, inability to eat
Staff Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 05 Mar 2022 11:23 PM BdST Updated: 05 Mar 2022 11:23 PM BdST
Former finance minister Abul Maal Abdul Muhith has been hospitalised after falling sick once again.
Weak and unable to eat over the past two weeks, the 87-year-old member of Awami League’s Central Advisory Council, was admitted to Green Life Hospital around 11:30am on Saturday.
In July 2021, Muhith was admitted to the Combined Military Hospital after being diagnosed with the coronavirus.
Since returning home following the treatment in August that year, Muhith’s condition deteriorated, his younger brother ASA Muiz Sujan, chairman of Palli Shishu Foundation and Delta Hospital, said.
He is on IV fluid drip.
Muhith served as finance minister in Sheikh Hasina’s cabinet from 2009 to 2018 and then retired.
