New Election Commission, led by Kazi Habibul Awal, is sworn in
Staff Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 27 Feb 2022 05:13 PM BdST Updated: 27 Feb 2022 05:15 PM BdST
Members of the new Election Commission, led by Kazi Habibul Awal, have taken their oaths of office.
Chief Justice Hasan Foez Siddique swore in the chief election commissioner and the four election commissioners at the Supreme Court Judge’s Lounge on Sunday.
Kazi Habibul Awal, a former senior secretary at the ministry of defence, is the chief election commissioner. The four election commissioners are former senior secretaries Md Alamgir and Anisur Rahman, retired district and sessions judge Rashida Sultana Emily and retired Brigadier General Ahsan Habib Khan.
According to the new CEC and Election Commissioner Appointment Act, President Md Abdul Hamid selected five people from the list of 10 candidates put forward by a search committee.
The new Election Commission will oversee the 12th National Parliamentary Elections. It is the thirteenth iteration of the Election Commission and will serve a term of five years.
