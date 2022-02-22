US slams Russian 'peacekeepers' in Ukraine as 'nonsense'
>>Michelle Nichols and Humeyra Pamuk, Reuters
Published: 22 Feb 2022 10:25 AM BdST Updated: 22 Feb 2022 10:25 AM BdST
The deployment of what Russia called a peacekeeping operation in eastern Ukraine is "nonsense" and Moscow's recognition of the breakaway regions as independent is part of its pretext for war, the United States told the UN Security Council on Monday.
The consequences of Russia's actions "will be dire - across Ukraine, across Europe, and across the globe," US Ambassador to the United Nations, Linda Thomas-Greenfield, told the emergency meeting of the 15-member council.
Tensions between Moscow and Western capitals are high following weeks of United States accusations that Russia has deployed up to 150,000 troops near Ukraine's borders for an invasion. Russia has denied it wants to invade Ukraine and accuses the West of hysteria.
Russian President Vladimir Putin on Monday officially recognised the two breakaway regions - the self-proclaimed Donetsk People's Republic and the Lugansk People's Republic - as independent, defying Western warnings that such a step would be illegal and wreck peace negotiations.
"President Putin has torn the Minsk Agreement to shreds. We have been clear that we do not believe he will stop at that," said Thomas-Greenfield, referring to the agreements of 2014 and 2015 that aimed to end conflict between the Ukrainian army and Russian-backed separatists in eastern Ukraine.
Putin also on Monday ordered the deployment of Russian forces to the Donbass region in eastern Ukraine "keep the peace".
"We remain open to diplomacy for a diplomatic solution, however, allowing new bloodbath in the Donbass is something we do not intend to do," Russia's UN Ambassador Vassily Nebenzia told the Security Council.
China's UN Ambassador Zhang Jun said "all parties concerned must exercise restraint, and avoid any action that may fuel tensions," adding that Beijing welcomed and encouraged every effort for a diplomatic solution.
Ukraine called for the Security Council to meet after Russia's recognition of the two breakaway regions on Monday. Eight council members, including the United States, Britain and France, backed Kyiv's request.
It was the third Security Council meeting on Ukraine in as many weeks. The body has met dozens of times to discuss the Ukraine crisis since Russia annexed Ukraine's Crimea region in 2014. It cannot take any action because Russia is a veto-power along with France, Britain, China and the United States.
UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres believes Russia has violated the territorial integrity and sovereignty of Ukraine with its decision to recognise eastern Ukraine as independent entities, a UN spokesman said.
UN political affairs chief Rosemary DiCarlo told the Security Council the United Nations regretted Russia's order to deploy troops into eastern Ukraine on a reported "peacekeeping mission."
- Putin calls Ukrainian statehood a fiction. History suggests otherwise
- US slams Russian 'peacekeepers' in Ukraine as 'nonsense'
- China, Russia bond alarms US, Europe
- India’s Congress party faces a test of survival
- Trump took away classified material: National Archives
- With French election looming, it is Macron against the right
- Putin: crafty strategist or aggrieved, reckless leader?
- US’ message to Russia: prove us wrong
- Bond between China and Russia alarms US and Europe amid Ukraine crisis
- India’s Congress party faces a test of survival as Punjab votes
- Material recovered from Trump by Archives included classified information
- With French election looming, it is Macron against the right
- Vladimir Putin: crafty strategist or aggrieved and reckless leader?
- The United States’ message to Russia: prove us wrong
Most Read
- Bangladesh is introducing two-day weekends to educational institutions from 2023
- Ali, 65, met Banu, 55, at a housing project in southern Bangladesh. Now they’re tying the knot
- Putin recognises Ukraine rebel regions, sends troops on what Moscow calls peacekeeping mission
- Bangladesh records 1,951 virus cases in a day, 9 deaths
- Why does my body feel tight when I wake up?
- US CDC isn’t publishing large portions of the COVID data it collects
- Noted Bengali music composer Abhijit Banerjee dies at 90
- Tipped-over fuel truck blocks road for a day in Kushtia highway as fears of blast delays removal
- Hasina vows to continue efforts to proliferate Bangla language, culture
- Bangladesh paying homage to bravehearts of 1952 Language Movement