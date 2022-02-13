All proposed names for EC will be published online, says search committee

“No matter how many names are proposed, whether there are 400, or even 500, the names will be published on the website,” Justice Obaidul Hassan, the head of the committee, said at the start of the panel’s third meeting with experts on the nominees for the posts.

Experts at the two previous meetings with the search panel had urged them to publish all proposed names.

The meeting was held at the Supreme Court Judge’s Lounge on Sunday. Eighteen of the experts invited met with the five members of the search committee and the cabinet secretary, who was serving as the secretary of the panel.

A number of political parties, professional organisations have submitted a list of 309 names, Cabinet Secretary Khandker Anwarul Islam said on Saturday.

Obaidul Hassan also said the time for political parties to submit names has been extended.

“Those parties who have yet to propose names may submit them until 5 pm o Monday.”

Twenty-four registered parties have recommended names to the search committee. Many parties say the limited time means they have been unable to submit full resumes for their picks.