All proposed names for EC will be published online, says search committee
Staff Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 13 Feb 2022 05:47 PM BdST Updated: 13 Feb 2022 05:47 PM BdST
The search committee formed by the president will publish a list of all names proposed for the posts of chief election commissioner and commissioners.
“No matter how many names are proposed, whether there are 400, or even 500, the names will be published on the website,” Justice Obaidul Hassan, the head of the committee, said at the start of the panel’s third meeting with experts on the nominees for the posts.
Experts at the two previous meetings with the search panel had urged them to publish all proposed names.
The meeting was held at the Supreme Court Judge’s Lounge on Sunday. Eighteen of the experts invited met with the five members of the search committee and the cabinet secretary, who was serving as the secretary of the panel.
A number of political parties, professional organisations have submitted a list of 309 names, Cabinet Secretary Khandker Anwarul Islam said on Saturday.
Obaidul Hassan also said the time for political parties to submit names has been extended.
“Those parties who have yet to propose names may submit them until 5 pm o Monday.”
Twenty-four registered parties have recommended names to the search committee. Many parties say the limited time means they have been unable to submit full resumes for their picks.
- Emmanuel Macron in his labyrinth
- Ukraine embassy drawdown prudent given Russian invasion risk: Blinken
- The crisis that defined Blinken’s 1st year
- EC search panel sits with 20 eminent citizens
- How a Chechen abduction exposes Putin’s problems
- AL proposes 10 names for EC
- Investigators find gaps in Trump’s Jan 6 calls
- Finns don’t wish ‘Finlandisation’ on Ukraine
- Emmanuel Macron in his labyrinth
- Blinken says Ukraine embassy drawdown prudent given high risk of Russian invasion
- The crisis that defined Blinken’s 1st year
- EC search committee holds meeting with 20 eminent citizens
- How a Chechen abduction exposes Putin’s problems at home
- Awami League hands list of 10 names for EC
Most Read
- Results of HSC and equivalent exams handed over
- Shakib goes unsold in IPL 2022 mega auction
- Bangladeshi group appears to promote Canada convoy protest: report
- Bangladesh announces HSC pass rate of 95.26%
- Reckless driver without licence caused Chakaraia crash killing five brothers: RAB
- Bangladesh to release HSC results on Sunday
- IPL auctioneer collapses on stage during bidding
- icddr,b study finds 92% of COVID cases in Dhaka are of omicron variant
- Biden tells Putin Ukraine invasion would bring swift, decisive response
- Nakano-Imran children to stay in mother's custody until case verdict: SC