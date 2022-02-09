Don’t forget your promises to people, Hasina tells Narayanganj City Corporation

“We must maintain the continuity of development,” she said at the oath-taking ceremony of the officials via video conference from the Ganabhaban on Wednesday.

“We must never forget the promises made to the people during the campaign. You must work for the good of the people.

Salina Hayat Ivy took her oath of office as Narayanganj City Corporation mayor for a third consecutive term, vowing to ‘work together with everyone’ during her tenure.

The Awami League candidate won the closely-watched polls on Jan 16.

“The local government is also considering how to fix a lack of coordination,” she told the media after taking her oath. “We have issued different instructions on the matter at different times.”

“Hopefully, we can all work together,” she said.

Ivy won the election against her closest rival, Taimur Alam Khandaker, by some 67,000 votes.

‘THE BNP DON’T KNOW THE MEANING OF DEMOCRACY’

Prime Minister Hasina also criticised the BNP, Jamaat and other opposition groups during her address.

“Our opposition parties spread a lot of propaganda, but they don’t look themselves in the mirror,” she said. “The BNP, Jamaat and the other groups that criticised us need to look at those who founded them and the way they illegally grabbed power.”

“They have never known how to ask for the people’s vote. Their strategy is to grab or steal them.”

The BNP has been left with no leadership and no way to earn the people’s trust, said Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.

Though its chief was convicted in a graft case over the embezzlement of money from orphans, the government has allowed her to live in her home out of graciousness, the prime minister said.

"The other traded ten trucks of illegal arms and was indicted for the Aug 21 grenade attack and corruption. The information on their corruption has been shared by the FBI in the US," she said during the oath-taking ceremony of the newly elected public representatives of the Narayanganj City Corporation via video conference on Wednesday.

Hasina said Khaleda Zia's son Tarique Rahman was one of those politicians who signed an agreement with the caretaker government of 2007 and 2008 saying they would not participate in the country's politics anymore.

"He [Tarique] is a fugitive living abroad. How can he become the chairperson of a political party?" she said.

Why would people vote for such a party? she asked.

Sheikh Hasina said her party believe in democracy and the people's right to vote.

The people never make a mistake in picking their public representatives, as the Narayanganj election has shown, the prime minister said.

The Awami League works based on the decisions of the people, she said.

"That's why we want our development work to continue."

Hasina highlighted the Awami League government's development initiatives and future plans in the event.

Her government wants to set up a framework that will ensure future generations can continue the development of Bangladesh, Hasina said. People in Bangladesh should never be oppressed and live a good life, she said.

The Awami League government came to power due to the people’s trust and ensured the prevalence of democracy in Bangladesh for the last 13 years, she said.

"It has helped Bangladesh to graduate to the group of developing countries and increase our per capita income. Currently, our per capita income stands at $ 2,591 and GDP growth at 6.94 per cent."

The prime minister also recalled those who assassinated Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman and usurped power illegally. She mentioned the bad governance and the 'farcical election' during the rule of BNP led by Khaleda Zia.