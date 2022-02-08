Hasina says people will elect Awami League in next general election

According to her press aide MM Imrul Kayes, Hasina, addressing a party meeting at the Ganabhaban on Tuesday, said: “The Awami League believes in democracy. We have faith in the people.”

“I’m optimistic that people will vote for us in the next election because we’ve changed the country,” she was quoted as saying.

Hasina summarised some key developments her government has brought about.

“We’ve kept the country’s economy stable by offering incentive packages during the coronavirus crisis. Bangladesh’s current GDP growth is 6.94 percent, while the per capita income stands at $2,591.”

“We’ve achieved the status of a developing country. It is because we [Awami League] are in power that people’s standard of living has improved.”

“[We’ve set up] community clinics, facilitated [economic growth] through projects like Amar Bari Amar Khamar and [taken up] Ashrayan Project and sent these opportunities to the people’s doorsteps.”

“No one will be homeless in the country. All the people now have access to power,” she added.