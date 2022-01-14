Taimur questions Nanak’s meeting with DC, SP before Narayanganj mayoral polls
Published: 14 Jan 2022 02:59 AM BdST Updated: 14 Jan 2022 02:59 AM BdST
Some central leaders of the Awami League have met the deputy commissioner and superintendent of police in Narayanganj district, triggering accusations that they are trying to influence the mayoral polls.
Although Jahangir Kabir Nanak, a presidium member of the ruling party and former state minister of the government, claimed they met the officials to raise the demand for a peaceful election.
But Taimur Alam Khandaker, a BNP leader who is contesting in the elections as an independent candidate, has questioned the motive of the Awami League leaders. He suggests they met the officials to influence the polls.
The two-hour meeting between the officials and the Awami League leaders took place at Deputy Commissioner Mostain Billah’s office on Thursday, a day before the end of the campaign for the vote scheduled for next Sunday.
SP Jayedul Alam was also present while Awami League Presidium Member Abdur Rahman and Joint General Secretary AFM Bahauddin Nasim accompanied Nanak.
The ruling party leaders went to Narayanganj to campaign for their candidate Salina Hayat Ivy, who is seeking reelection.
“We came to tell the DC and SP that a peaceful and festive election should be held at any cost,” Nanak said after the meeting.
He added that the officials assured them of deploying a sufficient number of law enforcers to keep law and order from Friday to the end of the polls.
But Taimur alleged that the Awami League leaders influenced the officials and made them arrest his supporters.
He called for Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina’s help to stop the “harassment” of his people. “Arrest me if necessary, but let the election be free and fair.”
Nanak said Taimur was trying to call the polls into question. “There shouldn’t be any confusion. We haven’t done anything secretly.”
SP Jayedul backed Nanak’s claim. “The Awami League leaders asked us to ensure free and fair elections.”
DC Mostain claimed it was a routine meeting. “They have mentioned the names of some areas as vulnerable and asked us to deploy more law enforcers there, because they believe their candidate will win if free and fair elections are held.”
