Khaleda Zia's adviser Tajmeri Islam sent to jail
Gazipur and Senior Correspondents, bdnews24.com
Published: 14 Jan 2022 04:39 PM BdST Updated: 14 Jan 2022 04:39 PM BdST
Tajmeri S Islam, an adviser to BNP Chairperson Khaleda Zia, has been sent to jail after her arrest in the capital's Uttara.
The former Dhaka University teacher, who had a warrant out for her arrest, was produced in the Chief Metropolitan Magistrate's Court on Thursday, said Uttara West police chief Shah Md Akhtaruzzaman Ilias.
The court subsequently dismissed her bail plea and ordered her to jail.
She was later taken to Kashimpur Central Jail around 9 pm, according to Halima Khatun, superintendent of the women's section of the jail.
Tajmeri has been implicated in a “politically-motivated" case, said Shairul Kabir Khan, a member of Khaleda Zia's press wing.
Asked about the charges against her, Akhtaruzzaman said, “Details are typically not mentioned in arrest warrants. We didn’t even know that she was an adviser to Khaleda Zia. We have now learned about it through the media.”
- UK monarchy and government plunge into simultaneous crises
- Taimur questions Nanak’s meeting with DC, SP
- Stage collapses at BNP rally in Ctg
- It's time to choose, Biden tells Republicans on voting rights
- Party over? Johnson faces crunch day in parliament
- Hasina swats away criticism
- Mirza Fakhrul, his wife contract COVID
- How can Shamim Osman help campaign? Ivy asks
- UK monarchy and government plunge into simultaneous crises
- Taimur questions Nanak’s meeting with DC, SP before Narayanganj mayoral polls
- Stage collapses at BNP rally in Chattogram
- How the ‘Djokovic affair’ came back to bite Australia’s prime minister
- Party over? UK PM Johnson faces crunch day in parliament
- It's time to choose, Biden tells Republicans in fiery voting rights speech
Most Read
- Govt tightens curbs as omicron spreads. But Dhaka appears oblivious
- Bangladesh reports 3,359 new COVID cases in a day, death toll climbs by 12
- Prayer held at Bangladesh college to ward off ‘fears of ghost’
- A YouTube video fame proved ‘Baul’ Selim Fakir’s undoing
- UK's Prince Andrew loses royal and military links
- Tk 600,000 of fish caught at once in Cox’s Bazar
- He featured as a Baul in a music video. RAB arrests him as a ‘terrifying serial killer’
- Balaclavas are trendy, but for some Muslim women it’s more complicated
- Buses will run seating passengers to the full, says transport owners’ leader Enayet
- Musical event held at Dhaka University to protest attack on Qawwali programme