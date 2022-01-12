Stage collapses at BNP rally in Chattogram

The incident occurred as BNP Standing Committee member Amir Khosru Mahmud Chowdhury was on the mic at Karnaphuli Upazila’s CDA Ground on Wednesday.

“The stage fell through as the chief guest was delivering his speech. It was not a major accident. The meeting continued afterwards,” a Chattogram District South BNP leader said.

Witnesses say the stage was too small in size to hold the number of people on it, causing the supports to break down.

“Several people were injured when the stage collapsed,” Karnaphuli Police OC Dulal Mahmud said.