US seeks answers from Kazakhstan on need for Russian-led troops
>> Doina Chiacu and Katharine Jackson, Reuters
Published: 10 Jan 2022 12:05 PM BdST Updated: 10 Jan 2022 12:05 PM BdST
US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Sunday that Washington was seeking answers from Kazakhstan officials on why they needed to call in Russian-led security forces to resolve domestic unrest, and he denounced the government's shoot-to-kill order.
"We have real questions about why they felt compelled to call this organisation that Russia dominates," Blinken said in an interview on CNN's "State of the Union" broadcast, adding that Kazakhstan should be able to deal with the protests peacefully. "We're asking for clarification on that."
Kazakhstan authorities said on Sunday they had stabilised the situation across the country after the deadliest outbreak of violence in 30 years of independence, and troops from the Russian-led military alliance were guarding "strategic facilities".
Russia sent in troops last week and Kazakhstan's government authorised the use of deadly force to quell the unrest.
"The shoot-to-kill order, to the extent it exists, is wrong and should be rescinded," Blinken said on Sunday on ABC's "This Week."
Blinken said on Friday that Kazakhstan might have a hard time getting rid of Russian troops, prompting an angry response from Russia.
"One lesson of recent history is that once Russians are in your house, it's sometimes very difficult to get them to leave," Blinken said.
Russia responded angrily on Saturday, saying the United States should reflect on its own interventions in countries such as Vietnam and Iraq.
"If Antony Blinken loves history lessons so much, then he should take the following into account: when Americans are in your house, it can be difficult to stay alive and not be robbed or raped," Russia's foreign ministry said on its Telegram social media channel.
The ministry said the deployment in Kazakhstan was a legitimate response to Kazakhstan's request for support from the Collective Security Treaty Organisation, an alliance of ex-Soviet states that includes Russia.
- Khaleda moved to cabin from CCU
- AL to meet with president Jan 17
- Kazakhstan’s leader chose his path: embrace Russia
- Japan, US vow to collaborate more on defence
- Murad accused of domestic abuse
- 44 BNP activists held in Ctg
- Macron under fire for comments about the unvaccinated
- Clashes at BCL anniversary ceremony
- BNP chief Khaleda brought back to hospital cabin from CCU
- Awami League to meet President Hamid for EC talks on Jan 17
- Amid Crisis, Kazakhstan’s leader chose his path: embrace Russia
- Sounding alarm on China, Japan and US vow to collaborate more on defence
- Wife accuses disgraced politician Murad Hassan of physically, mentally abusing her
- Police detain 44 BNP activists over clashes in Chattogram
Most Read
- Bangladesh’s textile students block key road as they demand online exams in pandemic
- Bangladesh’s new COVID cases soar by 34% to 1,491 in a day
- The new weddings in India’s south: ‘expect some magic’
- Fire destroys over 1,000 houses in Bangladesh Rohingya camp
- Murad, wife surrender arms as police probe domestic abuse claims
- Bangladesh COVID cases more than double in a week amid omicron fears
- Ex-DIG Partha Gopal Banik gets 8 years in prison for corruption
- TIB slams BB for giving 'unethical' advantage to Padma Bank
- Bangladesh doing 'utmost' to keep schools open despite omicron fears
- Saudi princess and daughter released after three years in jail