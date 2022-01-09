Awami League to meet President Hamid for EC talks on Jan 17
Staff Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 09 Jan 2022 04:57 PM BdST Updated: 09 Jan 2022 04:57 PM BdST
The Bangabhaban has set Jan 17 for President Md Abdul Hamid’s talks with the ruling Awami League on the formation of a new Election Commission.
The meeting will take place at 4 pm on that date, the Bangabhaban Press Wing said.
The president has, so far, invited 32 parties for discussions since the process began on Dec 20.
As on the past two occasions, the president will form a search committee for election commissioners following his discussions with the various parties.
The BNP attended the talks for the past two Election Commissions, but has decided not to attend this time. Some other parties have also announced their intention to boycott the talks.
The president is tasked with appointing a search committee because no law has been adopted regarding the formation of the Election Commission.
The term of the current Election Commission, led by KM Nurul Huda, ends on Feb 14. The president will have to appoint the new Election Commission by then.
The new Election Commission will oversee the next general election.
- Kazakhstan’s leader chose his path: embrace Russia
- Japan, US vow to collaborate more on defence
- Murad accused of domestic abuse
- 44 BNP activists held in Ctg
- Macron under fire for comments about the unvaccinated
- Clashes at BCL anniversary ceremony
- A frazzled America staggers into 2022
- Bikalpadhara floats 3 names for EC search committee
- Amid Crisis, Kazakhstan’s leader chose his path: embrace Russia
- Sounding alarm on China, Japan and US vow to collaborate more on defence
- Wife accuses disgraced politician Murad Hassan of physically, mentally abusing her
- Police detain 44 BNP activists over clashes in Chattogram
- France's Macron says he wants to 'piss off' the non-vaccinated
- Clashes at BCL anniversary ceremony leave 10 injured
Most Read
- Bangladesh’s textile students block key road as they demand online exams in pandemic
- Bangladesh’s new COVID cases soar by 1,116 in a day
- TIB slams BB for giving 'unethical' advantage to Padma Bank
- Ex-DIG Partha Gopal Banik gets 8 years in prison for corruption
- Saudi princess and daughter released after three years in jail
- Omicron surge pushes US COVID hospitalisations toward record high
- Jyotirmay Guhathakurta's relatives allege land grab in Banaripara
- 2022 will be a milestone in Bangladesh’s infrastructure development, says Hasina
- England fret over availability of middle order trio for Hobart
- Tesla raises Full Self Driving software price to $12,000 in US, Musk says