Wife accuses disgraced politician Murad Hassan of physically, mentally abusing her
Senior Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 06 Jan 2022 08:09 PM BdST Updated: 06 Jan 2022 08:09 PM BdST
Jahanara Ehsan, the wife of disgraced politician Murad Hassan, has accused the former state minister of domestic violence.
She called the National Emergency Service number 999 to report the matter on Thursday, according to police.
Law enforcers subsequently went to her house in Dhanmondi but they did not find Murad there.
"Murad Hassan's wife called 999 around 3pm. She made a complaint against her husband. It involved domestic violence," said Dhanmondi Police OC Ikram Ali Miah.
Police are looking into the matter, he added.
In a general diary filed with Dhanmondi police, Jahanara said the couple, who have been married for 19 years, have a 16-year-old daughter and an 11-year-old son.
Jahanara claimed that she was "physically and mentally abused" and subjected to death threats by Murad recently, while he also used abusive language towards their children.
She added that Murad was about to abuse her again on Thursday and that is when she called 999 for help.
Murad, a doctor by training, was sacked as the state minister for information in December after audio of lewd remarks and rape threats made by him surfaced online. He was also expelled by the ruling Awami League.
Amid widespread criticism, Murad had left the country for to Canada but returned home after the Canadian authorities denied him entry.
His wife, who is also a doctor, could not be reached for comment on the matter. Murad's phone was unreachable, too.
