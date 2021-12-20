‘We are a victorious nation’: PM Hasina tells Navy officials

“I am very pleased to enjoy your parade today. Your active participation in the training at the Bangladesh Naval Academy amid the coronavirus pandemic has proved your strong interest, willpower and courage to confront future challenges. I hope you’ll prove similar qualities and leadership skills in your personal lives or the workplace,” the prime minister told the officials during the presidential parade of ‘Midshipman 2019 Alpha,’ and ‘Direct Entry Officer 2021 Bravo’ events, which she joined via video conference on Monday.

As many as 44 officers have been commissioned following training and joined the Bangladesh Navy.

“You must remember that we are a victorious nation. We achieved victory in the Liberation War. We should always hold our heads high on the global stage,” Hasina said.

“The strict training that you’ve just completed is the beginning of your excellence. You must be prepared to work alongside Army and Air Force members to serve the nation while nurturing your honesty, leadership and spirit of sacrifice. I hope your honesty, patriotism, discipline and responsibility will inspire your subordinates to sacrifice for the country.”

Hasina congratulated the parents of the new officers, saying they deserve an equal part of the honour and success when their children have been commissioned as naval officers.

“Our women officers are playing a strong role in particular. Please pray for both of your sons and daughters, that they can be proud sons and daughters of Bangladesh and devote themselves to the service of the nation.”

Her government has been working ‘tirelessly’ to ensure the development of the Armed Forces and the socio-economic development of the country, Hasina said.

“The Father of the Nation had a dream to establish a modern academy to produce quality leaders for the Armed Forces through training the young generation. To translate his dream into reality, the ‘Bangabandhu Complex,’ a complex with modern facilities, was inaugurated in 2018. The complex has increased the training facilities in the Naval Academy many folds and pushed (the training) up to an international standard.”

“Besides training in classrooms and laboratories, the academy has also introduced small arms firing, motor driving and bridge simulation. I strongly believe naval officers will become more confident and guide the Bangladesh Navy forward through their strong leadership,” Hasina said.

A total of eight officers were commissioned as direct entry and 36 officers as midshipman officers. On behalf of the prime minister, Chief of Naval Staff Admiral M Shaheen Iqbal handed over the medals to the officers who scored the highest.

Md Mohtasim Sifat received the ‘Sword of Honour’ as the best midshipman. Alif Abdullah, who scored the second highest received ‘Naval Chief Gold Medal’ and Acting Sub Lieutenant Md Abdul Momin received ‘Birshrestha Ruhul Amin’ gold medal for his result.

“Bangladesh Navy has gained respect as a professional and skilled force both at home and abroad. Their sacrifice and performance at the UN Peacekeeping Mission and other places have brought huge honour for Bangladesh. It has enhanced the image of Bangladesh in the international arena,” the prime minister said praising the naval officers.

She also thanked the Bangladesh Navy and the Armed Forces for helping people in distress amid the coronavirus pandemic.