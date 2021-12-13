College student dies in union council election violence in Pabna

The latest clashes erupted on Monday evening between the supporters of Rabiul Alam, the Awami League candidate for the chairman’s post of Chartarapur Union Parishad in Sadar Upazila, and his rival Siddikur Rahman, a rebel candidate of the ruling party,

The victim, Mohammad Nasim, 18, was a candidate for the Higher Secondary Certificate from Dublia College. Another man was “seriously” injured in the clashes, police said.

Police have detained three people, including Rabiul and Sujanagar Municipality Awami League President Ferdous Alam.

Citing witnesses, Pabna Sadar Police Station chief Aminul Islam said the clashes started after supporters of Rabiul and Siddikur arrived in processions at Tarabaria Bazar.

Nasim came to the market for shopping. Some young men stabbed him multiple times for taking photos of the clashes with his mobile phone, the police officer said. Several others were stabbed after they tried to save Nasim.

Police and locals rescued the victims and rushed them to Pabna General Hospital, where the doctor declared Nasim dead. Another victim was sent to Rajshahi Medical College Hospital with “serious” wounds, Aminul said.

Additional Superintendent of Police Rokanuzzaman said the body was sent to Pabna General Hospital morgue and legal action will be taken after the post-mortem examination. Additional policemen have been deployed in the area to keep the situation under control.

Siddikur alleged his supporters were attacked by “criminals loyal to Rabiul” during the campaign and Upazila Chairman Shahinuzzaman opened fire from a shotgun.

He claimed Nasim was his supporter and a relative of Rabiul, the incumbent chairman, stabbed Nasim for taking photos of the incident. “I want justice and security.”

Shahinuzzaman refuted the allegations brought by Siddikur. “I was headed for Pabna Sadar for a personal matter but returned home after sensing tension at the market. The allegation that I led the clashes is false.”

Nasim’s father, Nayeb Ali of Tarabaria village, said his son was not involved with politics. “He went to the market for shopping. My family have not supported any candidate in the elections. And now my innocent son has been killed without any reason. From whom I will seek justice now?”

On Saturday, shots were fired during clashes between the supporters of Abu Sayeed Khan, the Awami League candidate, and his rivals Sultan Mahmud Khan and Yasin Alam, both independent candidates, at Bharara Union Parishad. Yasin died in the clashes.