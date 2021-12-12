A digital security case looms for Murad Hassan over Zaima comments
A lawyer filed a petition with a Dhaka court to start a case against sacked state minister Murad Hassan and another individual over vulgar, obscene and misogynistic comments on Zaima Rahman, the daughter of BNP’s acting Chairman Tarique Rahman.
Former Dhaka Bar Association General Secretary Md Omar Faruque sought to file the case under the Digital Security Act with the Dhaka Cyber Tribunal on Sunday.
The other suspect in the case is Mohiuddin Helal Nahid.
The judge of the court took the day off and the hearing of the petition for the case was rescheduled to Monday, said BNP-allied lawyer Masud Ahmed Talukdar.
Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina ordered Murad to resign after he made a series of controversial remarks, some in public. On top of that, an audio leak of Murad making a rape threat against an actress sparked a social media storm, leading to his disgraced exit from the government.
He submitted his resignation accordingly. He was also expelled by the Awami League, the ruling party.
Amid widespread criticism, Murad flew to Canada around midnight on Thursday. But it was reported that Canada turned him away. He is currently at an airport in the United Arab Emirates.
