Sacked state minister Murad Hassan loses Awami League post too
Staff Correspondent and Jamalpur Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 07 Dec 2021 06:51 PM BdST Updated: 07 Dec 2021 06:51 PM BdST
The Awami League’s Jamalpur District Unit has removed Murad Hassan as its health and population affairs secretary after he was ousted as a state minister over a scandalous audio leak of expletive-laden misogynistic comments.
Mughammad Baki Billah, president of the ruling party unit, said they took the decision in an emergency meeting on Tuesday.
Jamalpur District Awami League said in a statement that the leaders will inform the Central Working Committee about their decision to remove Murad on accusation that he has destroyed party image and got involved in activities against party constitution and discipline.
The central committee has the authority to decide about the membership of Murad. The unit’s General Secretary Faruk Ahmed Chowdhury said they would also formally inform party President Sheikh Hasina and General Secretary Obaidul Quader about their decision.
Quader said the central committee will decide about Murad’s membership once it holds a meeting.
Murad asked the women of Bangladesh for their forgiveness after the audio went viral on social media. He also sent his letter of resignation to his office as he was ordered to step down by Prime Minister Hasina.
The 47-year-old doctor by training has been in the eye of a social media storm for his untoward remarks on former prime minister Khaleda Zia's granddaughter, prompting calls from the BNP for his resignation.
Amid the furore, an audio clip of a telephone conversation began to circulate on Facebook. In the audio record purported to have his voice, Murad was heard using a stream of obscene words and threatening to drag an actress into a five-star hotel and rape her.
- Germany gets its first gender-equal cabinet
- State Minister Murad ordered to resign
- What’s driving Putin’s Ukraine brinkmanship?
- AL picks Ivy for Narayanganj again
- Honduras set for woman president
- As China speeds up nuclear arms race, the US wants to talk
- BGB man among 4 killed in UP polls violence
- Khaleda diagnosed with liver cirrhosis
- 8 women and 8 men: Germany gets its first gender-equal cabinet
- Hasina sacks State Minister Murad Hassan after audio scandal
- What’s driving Putin’s Ukraine brinkmanship?
- Awami League nominates Ivy for Narayanganj mayoral polls again
- Honduras set for woman president as leftist Castro storms towards victory
- As China speeds up nuclear arms race, the US wants to talk
Most Read
- Departure in disgrace: Hasina fires State Minister Murad Hassan after audio scandal
- 'He deserves it': Actress Mahiya Mahi relieved by Murad Hassan's sacking after audio leak
- Murad Hassan, a disgraced state minister, emails his resignation letter and begs forgiveness from women
- Murad makes mistake in resignation letter
- James, Miles demand Tk 100m from Banglalink in copyright cases
- Dhaka metro rail to make test run to Agargaon on Dec 12
- Murad came to Chhatra League from Chhatra Dal: former student leaders
- Not just another dealer: Bangla Cars, a homegrown brand, sets its ambition high
- HC orders purge of Murad’s ‘ugly and derogatory’ remarks from social media
- Omicron spreads in India, full vaccination in focus