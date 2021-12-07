Sacked state minister Murad Hassan loses Awami League post too

Mughammad Baki Billah, president of the ruling party unit, said they took the decision in an emergency meeting on Tuesday.

Jamalpur District Awami League said in a statement that the leaders will inform the Central Working Committee about their decision to remove Murad on accusation that he has destroyed party image and got involved in activities against party constitution and discipline.

The central committee has the authority to decide about the membership of Murad. The unit’s General Secretary Faruk Ahmed Chowdhury said they would also formally inform party President Sheikh Hasina and General Secretary Obaidul Quader about their decision.

Quader said the central committee will decide about Murad’s membership once it holds a meeting.

Murad asked the women of Bangladesh for their forgiveness after the audio went viral on social media. He also sent his letter of resignation to his office as he was ordered to step down by Prime Minister Hasina.

The 47-year-old doctor by training has been in the eye of a social media storm for his untoward remarks on former prime minister Khaleda Zia's granddaughter, prompting calls from the BNP for his resignation.

Amid the furore, an audio clip of a telephone conversation began to circulate on Facebook. In the audio record purported to have his voice, Murad was heard using a stream of obscene words and threatening to drag an actress into a five-star hotel and rape her.