Hasina sacks State Minister Murad Hassan after audio scandal

  Senior Correspondent,  bdnews24.com

Published: 06 Dec 2021 09:47 PM BdST Updated: 06 Dec 2021 09:47 PM BdST

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has ordered State Minister for Information Murad Hassan to resign from his cabinet post after a scandalous audio went viral on social media.

Awami League General Secretary Obaidul Quader disclosed Hasina’s decision to the media on Monday.

"The prime minister has instructed me to inform State Minister for Information Murad Hassan to submit his resignation by tomorrow," he said.

