Hasina sacks State Minister Murad Hassan after audio scandal
Senior Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 06 Dec 2021 09:47 PM BdST Updated: 06 Dec 2021 09:47 PM BdST
Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has ordered State Minister for Information Murad Hassan to resign from his cabinet post after a scandalous audio went viral on social media.
Awami League General Secretary Obaidul Quader disclosed Hasina’s decision to the media on Monday.
"The prime minister has instructed me to inform State Minister for Information Murad Hassan to submit his resignation by tomorrow," he said.
More stories
- What’s driving Putin’s Ukraine brinkmanship?
- AL picks Ivy for Narayanganj again
- Honduras set for woman president
- As China speeds up nuclear arms race, the US wants to talk
- BGB man among 4 killed in UP polls violence
- Khaleda diagnosed with liver cirrhosis
- EC gears up for third phase of UP polls
- BNP brushes aside Khaleda ‘rumours’
Recent Stories
- What’s driving Putin’s Ukraine brinkmanship?
- Awami League nominates Ivy for Narayanganj mayoral polls again
- Honduras set for woman president as leftist Castro storms towards victory
- As China speeds up nuclear arms race, the US wants to talk
- BGB trooper among 4 killed in UP polls violence in Nilphamari, Narsingdi
- Khaleda Zia diagnosed with liver cirrhosis, doctors recommend treatment abroad
Opinion
Most Read
- Not just another dealer: Bangla Cars, a homegrown brand, sets its ambition high
- Dhaka metro rail to make test run to Agargaon on Dec 12
- ACC sends 43 names to High Court for ‘laundering money’
- LPG cost in Dhaka is a far cry from monthly readjustment goal to ensure fair price
- Bangladesh raises warning signal 2 as Cyclone Jawad brews over Bay
- Bangladesh needs systemic change as it prioritises education for all: Dipu Moni
- Violence escalates in India's northeast after forces mistakenly fire on civilians
- Rain falls as Cyclone Jawad weakens
- Bangladesh counts 6 more deaths from COVID, taking toll past 28,000
- On Syria’s ruins, a drug empire flourishes