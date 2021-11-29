BGB trooper among 4 killed in UP polls violence in Nilphamari, Narsingdi

Lalit Chandra Roy, the presiding officer of West Doliram Majhapara Government Primary School, said a candidate for the chairman’s post of Garagram Union Parishad and his men attacked officials after he was declared to have lost in the vote on Sunday evening.

The attackers fled when the law enforcers opened fire, but BGB Nayek Rubel Hossain died in the attack, he said. At least 25 officials were also injured in the attack, said Abdur Rahman, a deputy director at the Local Government Division.

In Narsingdi, three people were killed and at least 10 others injured in violence at two centres in Raipura.

Arif, 24, and Sharif, 30, both identified with single names died in violence at Chanderkani union. At North Bakhornagar union, Farid Mia, 30, lost his life in violence.

Raipura Police Station OC Azizur Rahman said the supporters of a defeated candidate attacked police in Chanderkandi. Arif, the driver of an autorickshaw acquired by the police, died in the clashes.

The other victim, Sharif, was shot during the clashes. It was not clear whether both victims died in police firing.

At North Bakhornagar, victim Farid’s wife said he died after being shot in police firing during clashes.