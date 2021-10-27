1,500 BNP activists sued over clashes after Dhaka 'peace rally'

“At least 50 suspects were shown arrested in the case that was filed on Wednesday,” said Md Salahuddin Mia, chief of Paltan police.

The case carries charges of assault on police, obstruction of government work and holding an illegal rally.

The arrestees will be produced to the court on Wednesday, the police official said.

The clashes erupted on Tuesday after police intercepted an 'authorised procession' of party leaders and activists near Kakrail.

The BNP men scattered into nearby alleys and began hurling brickbats at law enforcers. Police subsequently dispersed them by firing tear-gas shells and charging batons.