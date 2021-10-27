1,500 BNP activists sued over clashes after Dhaka 'peace rally'
Senior Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 27 Oct 2021 01:15 PM BdST Updated: 27 Oct 2021 01:15 PM BdST
As many as 1,500 leaders and activists of the BNP and its student affiliate Bangladesh Chhatra Dal have been implicated in a case over the clashes with police following a 'peace rally' in Dhaka's Naya Paltan.
“At least 50 suspects were shown arrested in the case that was filed on Wednesday,” said Md Salahuddin Mia, chief of Paltan police.
The case carries charges of assault on police, obstruction of government work and holding an illegal rally.
The arrestees will be produced to the court on Wednesday, the police official said.
The clashes erupted on Tuesday after police intercepted an 'authorised procession' of party leaders and activists near Kakrail.
The BNP men scattered into nearby alleys and began hurling brickbats at law enforcers. Police subsequently dispersed them by firing tear-gas shells and charging batons.
More stories
- Democrats push novel taxes on billionaires and huge corporations
- Nur announces new party with Reza Kibria as convenor
- BNP activists, police clash after 'peace rally'
- US struggles with Afghan evacuees weeded out in vetting
- Focus on fostering communal harmony: PM
- Zalmay Khalilzad, Biden’s envoy for Afghanistan, steps down
- Trump sues US House committee investigating Jan 6 attack
- Money floods the race for control of Congress
Recent Stories
- Democrats push novel taxes on billionaires and huge corporations
- Former DUCSU vice-president Nur unveils new party with Reza Kibria as convenor
- BNP activists clash with police after ‘peace’ rally in Dhaka
- US struggles with Afghan evacuees weeded out in vetting and now in limbo
- Hasina calls on AL leaders, activists to stay vigilant against religious hate crimes
- Zalmay Khalilzad, Biden’s envoy for Afghanistan, steps down
Opinion
Most Read
- Dhaka airport: Blinding lasers target planes to distract pilots during landing
- Former DUCSU vice-president Nur unveils new party with Reza Kibria as convenor
- River ferry carrying vehicles capsizes in Manikganj’s Paturia
- Crack appears in a pillar of Chattogram flyover. Are heavy vehicles to blame?
- Prosecutor rues absence of key witnesses as Raintree hotel ‘rape’ verdict set for Wednesday
- Pori Moni gets fresh bail in narcotics case, indictment hearing on Nov 15
- BNP activists clash with police after ‘peace’ rally in Dhaka
- Bangladesh to run mass vaccination with second dose on Thursday
- South Africa win despite de Kock blow, Windies slump to second loss
- Jeff Bezos’ rocket company wants to build a space station