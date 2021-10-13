Home > Politics

GM Quader’s wife Sharifa set to become Jatiya Party MP from a reserved seat

  Staff Correspondent,  bdnews24.com

Published: 13 Oct 2021

Jatiya Party Chairman GM Quader’s wife Sharifa Quader is set to become a member of parliament after the opposition party picked her for a seat reserved for women.

Quader’s aide Khadaker Delwar Jalali confirmed the nomination of Sharifa on Wednesday. The seat fell vacant after the death of Masuda M Rashid Chowdhury on Sept 13.

The MPs from seats reserved for women are elected unopposed following their nomination by the parties as per allocation. So, only the formalities remain for Sharifa to become an MP.

The party will submit the nomination to the Election Commission on Oct 17. The commission will announce its decision on her nomination on Oct 27 after scrutiny.

Sharifa is an advisor to Quader and also the convenor of the party’s cultural wing Jatiya Sangskritik Party.

Quader was elected from Lalmonirhat-3 constituency while Sharifa is the president of the party’s Lalmonirhat District Unit.

Quader’s brother and late founder of Jatiya Party HM Ershad had made Sharifa a vice-chairman of the organisation.

